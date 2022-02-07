Video
Work started to refund money to defrauded e-comm customers: Minister

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that work has started to back money to e-commerce customers that the firms have cheated and now remained stuck up in the payment gateway. Transactions having legal complications will be refunded at the end of the settlement.
    He made the remarks while addressing a meeting as chief guest at the inaugural function of Digital Commerce ID for conducting e-commerce business and reviewing overall e-commerce issues organized by Central Digital Commerce Cell at the Ministry of Commerce on Sunday.  
The meeting was attended by Salman F Rahman, PM advisor on Private Industry and Investment  and Junaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology.
Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh presided over the ceremony.
Siraj Uddin, director general of the postal department, Head of the Central Digital Commerce Cell of the Ministry of Commerce AHM Safiquzzaman, Additional Secretary (Director General, WTO Cell) Hafizur Rahman, Additional IGP (CID) Barrister Mahbubur Rahman, and e-Cab President Sami Kaiser and representatives of concerned e-commerce businessmen were present.
The commerce minister said, "Although a few companies have defrauded, there are thousands of others who are doing good business and UBID has been introduced so that they can excel. Everyone will be integrated under this initiative."
He said the government is making efforts to solve the problems of customers who have been deceived in e-commerce. The government has also taken action against fraudsters. For customers whose money is deposited in Bangladesh Bank, there is no legal complication. Work is underway to return their money. Money will be returned in stages.
Salman F Rahman said the country has gone digital with the special initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The government is working to ensure digital benefits to the people. Necessary steps are being taken so that people do not fall victim to digital fraud.
Junaid Ahmed Palak said a number of steps have been taken to curb digital fraud in e-commerce. Today, the provision of digital business ID for conducting e-commerce business has started. If everyone involved in conducting e-commerce accepts this ID, there will be no chance of cheating.
e-commerce will be taken under strong trusted accountability regime.UBID will give a strong and credible foundation to online institutions, he said. It may be mentioned that the Commerce Minister inaugurated the Digital Business ID for conducting e-commerce business and provided identity to 11 companies.
The companies are- Chaldal Ltd. Diabetes Store, Rockmary.com, Today's Deal, Cosmetics Ltd., Verification.com, Trinas Closet, Norin's Mirror, Akhis Collection (Facebook Shop), Nithan (Facebook Shop and Anandmela Mercechant), Mom Fanus (Ministry Shop and Anand). Under Register of Joint Stock Companies (RJSC) will provide digital business ID for conducting e-commerce business through My Gov Apps.


