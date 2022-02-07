Video
Edible oil prices up again

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The prices of edible oil has been increased again by Tk 8 per litre, loose edible oil price increased by Tk 7 per litre and palm oil price increased by Tk 15 per litre. The new price will be effective from Monday (today).
The decision was taken at a meeting with the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association on Sunday.
On Sunday evening, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh confirmed this information.
Earlier, on October 19, the government had fixed the price of bottled soybean oil at Tk 160 per litre and loose edible oil at Tk 138 per litre and palm oil
    was Tk 116.
According to the new price, the price of bottled soybean oil has been increased by Tk 8 to Tk 168 per litre, loose soybean oil by Tk 7 to Tk 143 and palm oil by Tk 15 to Tk 133. Besides this, the price of 5 litres of bottled soybean has increased by Tk 35 to Tk 795.
Commerce Secretary said due to the increase in the price of edible oil in the international market, the price of oil has also been increased in the local market.
He said, last January 19 the Ministry arranged a meeting with the oil traders. Then it was seen that due to the increase in prices in the international market, it needed to be adjusted.
Businessmen also said that if it is not adjusted, they will not be able to open the LC as they are losing. According to them, on the 19th, Tk 200 crore has been lost.
"We fixed this price by calculating the figure set for the month of January. Some adjustments were made, as was the case," he added.
Last October 19, the ministry increased the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 7 per litre to Tk 160.
Earlier on May 26, the price of soybean oil was increased by Tk 9 per liter in one go. However, before the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, a discount of Tk3 per litre was set.
Last month, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association, an association of edible oil refineries, applied to the Commerce Ministry to raise the price of soybean oil to Tk 8 per litre. Later, the ministry decided to increase the price on Sunday after a lapse of about a month in the name of verification and selection of the application.


