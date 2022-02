DHAKA, Feb 6, 2022 (BSS) - President M Abdul Hamid today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Lata Mangeshkar, one of the venerated singers of the sub-continent.

In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Lata Mangeshkar, who

sang tens of thousands of songs in her lifetime, has breathed her last at the age of 92. -BSS