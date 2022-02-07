PM sends condolence letter to Modi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a letter to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi expressed her profound condolences to the government and the people of India at the death of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

"The people of Bangladesh mourn in solidarity with the people of India in this hour of grief," she said.

PM's Press Secretary

Ihsanul Karim confirmed BSS of the matter.

Sheikh Hasina stated that Late Lata Mangeshkar, a cultural icon and a legend, was one of the most accomplished artists of all time.

With her most extraordinary melodious voice, she sang innumerous songs in different languages, including Bangla, and touched the hearts of millions in our region and beyond, she added.

The Premier said that her Bangla songs are now an integral part of the treasure trove of Bangla culture.

She recalled Lataji with deep respect and gratitude for her role in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. She added Lataji, along with her fellow Indian artists, contributed immensely towards promoting the cause of Bangladesh among the people of India.

The Prime Minister offered her prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

She also expressed her deep sympathies to the bereaved family members and millions of her fans across the world have the fortitude to bear with such irreparable loss. -BSS





