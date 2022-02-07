Reactions to Lata’s death pours in

Lata Mangeshkar, a singer who embodied music and melody for generations of Indians, died on Sunday after being hospitalised for COVID-19 last month. She was 92.

Top Bollywood personalities and politicians paid tribute to Mangeshkar, who enthralled Indians for 73 years with her lilting voice and sheer range that earned her the title "the Nightingale".

Here are some reactions to her death:

RAM NATH KOVIND, PRESIDENT OF INDIA

"Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable."

"An artist born but once in centuries, Lata Didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere."

NARENDRA MODI, PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

"Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India."

"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi."

RAHUL GANDHI, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT

"She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans."

AMITABH BACHCHAN, VETERAN BOLLYWOOD ACTOR

"She has left us .. The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace."

A R RAHMAN, OSCAR- AND GRAMMY-WINNING MUSIC DIRECTOR

"Love, respect and prayers."

ANIL KAPOOR, ACTOR

"Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul ... Lata-ji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness."

SALMAN KHAN, ACTOR

"(You) will be missed our nightingale. But (your) voice shall live with us forever." -Reuters









