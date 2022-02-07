Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cremation of legendary singer held

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

MUMBAI, Feb 6: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday after weeks of hospitalisation, was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park on Sunday bringing an end to a splendid and decorated career in playback singing and Bollywood. She was 92.
Just before the last rites, the national flag in which the body was draped, was
    handed over to the family members. Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shivaji Park to pay his last respects to the singer and met the Mangeshkar family members and consoled them. He left the venue before the funeral.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, megastar Shah Rukh Khan, lyricist Javed Akhtar, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, among others, were also in attendance to pay their last respects. A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, Lata Mangeshkar was an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for an extensive list of Hindi films.
One of the famous episodes of her life is when her music moved Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. On January 27, 1963 during the backdrop of the India-China war, Lata Mangeshkar sang Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon in the presence of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, bringing him to tears.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also offered tribute to the legendary singer. "With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," Imran tweeted.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid patients must use antiviral drugs with caution: DGHS
Mild cold wave likely to shiver country soon
Gas price will be kept at tolerable level: Minister
CPA Bay Terminal faces hurdles for land acquisition
Work started to refund money to defrauded e-comm customers: Minister
Edible oil prices up again
UN Working Group to examine 300 cases from 24 countries
President mourns death of Lata


Latest News
7th phase UP elections Monday
Chhatra Dal men clash with police in Dhaka; 20 injured
Soybean oil prices rise by Tk 8 per liter
BRUR extends suspension of academic activities in physical presence
Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation: Ukraine presidency
Patenga Container Terminal to launch in June: CPA Chairman
Sylhet phase of BPL starts on Monday
BNP leaders become sick after recovery of Khaleda: Hasan
Search committee to seek names from parties for EC formation
BR signs deal with Indian firm to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons
Most Read News
Death of Nazmul Ahasan: SC suspends judicial activities today
Rayan: Moroccan boy stuck in well dies before rescue
Global Covid cases cross 392 million
Lata Mangeshkar's death: India to observe 2-day nat'l mourning
UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka
President, PM mourn death of Lata Mangeshkar
DU classes go online till Feb 21
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar funeral evening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft