Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:08 AM
Covid-19 claims 29 lives, infects 8,345 in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 29 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 28,589. Some 8,345 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,861,532.
Besides, 8,159 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the tally at 1,602,550 and overall recovery rate at 86.09, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  21.50 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.61 per cent and the death rate at 1.54 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 38,821 samples.
Among the new deceased, 15 were men and 14 women. Fourteen deaths were reported in Dhaka division while four in Chittagong, three in Rangpur, two in Mymensingh, and one each in Sylhet and Rajshahi and divisions.
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.7 million lives and infected over 385 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


