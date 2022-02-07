Air tickets go up abnormally, migrant workers in deep soup

Prices of air tickets, especially of Middle Eastern countries, have gone up abnormally much to the frustration of 50,000 migrant workers stranded in the country due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Especially migrant workers intended to travel to their workplaces in Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, are in deep soup due to overcharging.

Airlines to Europe, Canada and America did not increase fares. But the airlines going to the Middle East have doubled and tripled the fares.

Expatriate migrant workers preparing to go to work in the Middle East say they are in dire state for rising ticket prices.

Experts say migrant workers working in the Middle East should be repatriated quickly in the country's interest. Otherwise, it will have a negative impact on the country's remittances.

Officials were hopeful that Biman's decision to reduce airfares would have a ripple effect and see prices come down across the board. But the other airlines are yet to follow suit.

Sources said there is also a ticket crisis compared to demand. However, tickets are available only if the airlines pay the newly fixed extra fare. Before Covid-19, the ticket fare for Dubai (one way) was Tk 25,000 but after Covid-19 it is Tk 40,000 to Tk 45,000.

Marking its golden jubilee, Biman has slashed the maximum fare for a one-way economy class ticket on the Dhaka-Jeddah route from Tk 84,820 to Tk 72,455, including tax.

The maximum economy

class fare before Covid-19 one-way ticket on the Dhaka-Riyadh and Dhaka-Dammam routes was lowered to Tk 63,123 from Tk 70,758.

Aviation officials say fuel prices have risen by 67 percent. Despite the capacity, it is not able to run 100 percent flights on all routes. As a result, maintenance costs have increased.

Due to coronavuris's restrictions, narrow Biman is carrying 140 passengers instead of 164. That is why ticket prices have gone up. Apart from this, due to the pressure of extra passengers, the low priced seats are already being sold.

As a result, those who want to buy tickets at the last minute have to pay more and more.

On Saturday, a visit to three sales outlets in Balaka Bhaban, Motijheel and Farmgate revealed that no tickets were available for the month of February.

"The reality is that all flights until February are closed as tickets have been sold out. We can't even get into GDS (Global Distribution System) to sell plane tickets," said Monsur Ahmed Kalam, President of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB).

However, the Civil Aviation Authority claims that the airlines have been warned to reduce the extra fares. However, the operators, unwilling to take responsibility, say that the prices are not decreasing as there are not enough seats as compared to the demand.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al Naser, President of the Bangladesh Hajj pilgrims and Haji Kalyan Parishad told the Daily Observer, after two years Umrah reopened for only 3 months.

Devout Muslims have been eagerly waiting for two years to perform Umrah.

However, it is noticed that a few travel agencies are illegally creating a terrible situation on the Dhaka-Jeddah route by illegally allocating hundreds of tickets through some dishonest officials of the sales branch of Biman Motijheel Sales Office.

He said the actual fare of the airline on that route is Tk 67,000 but this illegal syndicate is charging from Tk 78,000 to Tk 80,000.

Umrah passengers have to pay extra Tk 11,000 for each ticket. Air vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, said, "We have expressed our dissatisfaction with the officials of the Middle East airlines."

The airlines claim that they have not yet recovered from the loss of Covid-19.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Managing Director of Airspan Limited, said there was no scope for liability on flight operators as they had been operating commercial flights. They are not operating charity flights.





