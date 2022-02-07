Search panel to take proposals from political parties

In the first meeting of the six-member search committee, led by Justice Obaidul Hassan has decided to invite proposals from the political parties, civil society organizations and individuals.

The first meeting of the search committee, formed by President Abdul Hamid was held at the Supreme Court's Judges' Lounge on Sunday. All members of the search committee were present in the meeting that started at 4:30pm.

Other members of the committee, are Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, a High Court judge; Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury; Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain; former election commissioner Sohul Hussain; and psychiatrist and writer Anwara Syed Haq.

In addition, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, who has

been giving secretarial supports to the committee, was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters the committee has decided to invite proposals from country's registered political parties, civil society organizations and individuals.

Initially, they will sit with the civil society organizations and individuals and media representatives for exchanging views, he said, adding that the next meeting of the committee will be held on Tuesday. In the meantime, the meeting with the representatives of civil society and media will be organized.

After the second meeting, the committee will hold separate meetings with the country's enrolled political parties and invite proposals from them. Following the proposals, names of the persons who would be selected for the posts of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and four ECs will be finalized, he added.

In accordance with the new law - Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Law, 2022 - the search committee will have to submit its recommendations with 10 names (two names against every post) to the President within 15 days after formation.

The President will appoint the CEC and four ECs from the recommended names of the committee.

On February 5, the President formed the search committee led by Supreme Court's Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan in line with the new law on forming the Election Commission.

The tenure of the current EC, headed by CEC KM Nurul Huda, will expire on February 14.









