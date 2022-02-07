Video
5th death anniv of journo Khairul today

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Observer Desk

Today is the twenty-fifth death anniversary of Journalist and Banker Mr. Khairul Kabir. Mr. Kabir died in Singapore on the 7,h of February, 1997 of old age ailment.
Late Mr. Khairul Kabir was the Founder Editor of the Daily Sangbad and the founder - first Life Member of the Jatiyo Press Club.
In the field of Banking Mr. Kabir was the major shareholder, Vice Chairman and C.E.O of The Union Bank Ltd., formerly known as the Bank of Tripura Assam & Bengal, one of the oldest bank registered in India. He was also Executive Vice President in charge of East Pakistan of the United Bank of Pakistan, Director of the Industrial Development Bank of Pakistan and the first Chairman and Managing Director of Janata Bank. He was a Fellow of the American Bankers Association.
Mr. Khairul Kabir was one of the authors of the Historic 6 Points programme which was the basis of the demand for autonomy for East Pakistan.
He was a close associate and friend of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Khan Abdus Sabur Khan, National Professor Abdur Razzak, Taffazzal Hossain Manik Miah, Kazi Anwarul Haq, Dr. Mahmood Hussain and other illustrious sons of Bengal.



5th death anniv of journo Khairul today
