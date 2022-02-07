Pir Habib’s Janaza held, to be buried today



The second Namaz-e-Janaza of noted journalist Pir Habib was held on the National Press Club premises in the capital after Zohr prayers on Sunday. photo: observer

His body was kept there from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm and people from different political parties, social and cultural organizations paid their last tribute to him.

On behalf of the ruling Awami League (AL) its Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Afzal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Education Secretary Shamsur Nahar Chapa, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan paid their homage.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) President Hasanul Haque Inu and trustee of Gana Sashtya Kendra Dr Jafarullah Chowdhury also paid tribute to journalist Pir Habib.

Meanwhile, the second janaza of Pir Habib was held on the Jatiya Press Club premises after Zohr prayers. Editors of various media outlets, senior journalists, journalist leaders and his colleagues participated in the janaza. After the janaza, journalists from all walks of life paid their last respects to his body.

At the time, prominent journalist leader former Media Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, "We have lost a fearless journalist. Pir Habibur Rahman will survive through his write-up and it is a great achievement of his life."

Iqbal Sobhan also sought forgiveness of the soul of Pir Habib and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Press Club President Farida Yasmin said, "I bid farewell to our dearest and senior member of the Jatiya Press Club Pir Habibur Rahman. This farewell may be formal but we will remember him for his works. He was committed in his principles."

Later, the mortal remain was taken to Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) where another janaza was held.

The body of Pir Habib was taken to his workplace at Bangladesh Pratidin on the premises of East West Media Group Complex at 3:00pm.

The body will be taken to his home district in Sunamganj where it will be kept on the premises of Sunamganj Municipal Shaheed Minar at 12:00pm on Monday for people to pay their last tribute.

The noted journalist will be buried by his parents' graves at the family graveyard at Maizbari village in Sadar upazila following two more janazas - one at Sunamganj Central Mosque after Zohr prayers and another at his village home.

Peer Habibur Rahman passed away at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Labaid Hospital in the capital on Saturday. He was 58.

He left behind wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives, colleagues and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Peer Habib's body was taken to his residence in the capital's Uttara area from the hospital where his first namaz-e-janaza was held after Isha prayers at Park Mosque at Sector-4 of the posh area.

Born in Sunamganj town on February 16, 1964, Peer Habib obtained higher education from Rajshahi University. He started journalism when he was a student of the public university in 1984.





