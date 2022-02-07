Water scarcity threatens industrial growth, public health, and environment

It is worrying that Mirsharai and adjacent areas--heavy industrial hubs of Chattogram--are suffering from fast depleting underground water level. Around 400 industries are located in the place and each of them and all of them have been facing acute water shortage.



Due to water crisis, owners and investors are getting worried--which in turn negatively affects the new investment in the region.



The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) planned to collect 154 million litres of water per day from River Halda for the industrial city. But the authority concerned had to step back from the decision in the face of increasing salinity and ecological issues of the river. Therefore, the authority has no options except groundwater extraction for the next couple of years. Even though lifting 200 million litres of water per day is allowed, but BEZA would not cross 50 million litres-- lest the locals face water scarcity.



On the contrary to the BEZA's decision, environmentalists and water specialists say extracting 50 million litres groundwater per day still could be disastrous and a suicidal move to the ecology. Agreeably, groundwater extraction will definitely intensify the existing water crisis in Chattogram. According to the Bangladesh Water Development Board, Chattogram groundwater level has dropped by 20 metres in the past 40 years, forcing 50 lakh of the total 75 lakh population to face potable water shortage.



Needs be mentioned, the aquifers in Chattogram are not similar to other parts of the country. The soil of Sitakunda and Mirsharai area is very rocky. Therefore, the gap in groundwater cannot be replenished so quickly. According to the Public Health Engineering Department of Mirsharai, there are about 33,000 tube wells and shallow well pumps in the upazila. Around 40% of them exceed tolerable arsenic limits in water, posing a serious threat locals' health.



However, only 6,500 out of around 30,000 acres of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar's land have been allotted to 153 companies in Mirsharai part of the industrial city. Despite BEZA's promise of uninterrupted water supply by extracting groundwater for the next three years, entrepreneurs are holding back investments to the industrial city. Even after other utility services are ready, investors are reluctant to set up factories there, which is an ominous sign for the economic zone.



In order to meet the growing demand of water for industrial purposes in the area, BEZA should diversify the sources for water extraction. In addition to groundwater, water can be extracted from Feni, Matamuhuri and Meghna rivers, by not threatening the ecological condition of the respective regions. Water from nearby hilly waterfalls can be collected and rainwater can be harvested. Using seawater after desalination could also be a solution, which will be expensive. Extracting water from different sources will reduce pressure on groundwater, ensuring smooth industrial growth, ecological balance and public health.