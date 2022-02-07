Raise awarness about cancer

Dear Sir

Death was once the inevitable consequence of cancer. However, advances in medicine have given rise to new hope. Nowadays, even with cancer, a normal life can be lived for a long time with proper treatment. The women of the country are most affected by two cancers - Breast cancer and Cervical cancer. However, is that breast cancer is preventable through screening methods. In other words, a woman can be free from this cancer only if she is aware. The number of these patients is much higher among women in our country. Early marriage, multiple births, poor hygiene, polygamy or having multiple partners increase the risk of cervical cancer. It is possible to prevent this cancer through awareness. Cervical cancer can be detected in advance through screening methods. And through this, the death rate from this cancer can be reduced a lot. Men are usually more affected, Colon and anal cancer- This cancer is more common in men. If someone goes to the toilet with fresh blood, mango blood and stomach twist without going to the anus, then you have to be careful. Esophageal cancer- Esophageal cancer is most common in men in Bangladesh. Constant exposure to this acidic food causes changes in the cells of the esophagus. This increases the risk of developing esophageal cancer later in life. If the disease can be screened with endoscopy, then it is possible to diagnose cancer early. If any problem breaks down, seek medical help.



Ashikujaman Syed

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)