

Ukraine crisis



Westerners have been claiming that there is no democracy in both the countries. Soon after the incident, Russia deployed troops on the Ukrainian border, raising concerns in the West. Russia, on the other hand, is concerned about the warm relations between Ukraine and European countries. Russia will be highly concerned if Ukraine joins the European Union or NATO. Russia will not prefer Ukraine, which has been under Russia's prolonged control to get out of this way.



To understand the crisis in Russia and Ukraine, we need to understand the long history of the two countries. In the past,both Russia and Ukraine were part of an undivided state, the Soviet Union. After the collapse of Soviet Union, Ukraine emerged as an independent sovereign state. The country of 6, 03,700 sq km is divided into two parts by the Nipa River.



Russia has more influence in the east whileEurope dominates the west. After the eastern part of Ukraine came under Russian control in 1793, the whole of Ukraine gradually came under Russian rule. At that time Russia's influence in Ukraine was so great that Ukrainians were called Little Russians.



When the monarchy collapsed in Russia in 1917, the Ukrainians chose to secede. But not all Ukrainians agreed. Two separate factions were then formed in Ukraine and the country was plunged into civil war. The two parties to the question of secession from Russia are the -Ukrainian People's Republic and the Ukrainian Soviet Republic.



After the victory of the Ukrainian Soviet Republic in the Civil War, on 30 December 1922 the Ukrainian Soviet Republic, the Russian Soviet Republic, the Trans Caucasian Soviet Republic and the Belarusian Soviet Republic formed the "Union of Soviet Socialist Republics".



From then until the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine was with Russia. On August 24, 1991, Ukraine declared its independence. Then, on December 1, when elections were held there, 90% of Ukrainians voted for independence. But only 56% of Crimean people voted for independence. In the course of events, on December 26, the "Union of Soviet Socialist Republics" was dissolved and 15 different countries emerged on the world map.



Here the history of Crimea needs to be analysed in a slightly different way. Crimea has been part of Russia for almost 200 years. 60% of the people of Crimea are ethnically Russian. In 1954, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev ceded Crimea to Ukraine. Crimea remained with Ukraine when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.



But in 2014, the scene changed. Russian President Vladimir Putin putpressure on Ukraine when pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych attempted to establish a large trade deal with the European Union.



Putin believed that by doing so, Ukraine would be influenced by Europe and eventually join NATO. Protests erupted across Ukraine when Viktor Yanukovych broke trade agreements with the European Union in the face of Putin's objections and pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych was ousted. When an armed uprising broke out in Crimea, Russia sent troops to support them.



In a referendum held at that time, the people of Crimea decided that they wanted to be part of Russia. On March 21 of that year, Russia annexed Crimea. Ukraine has had a cool relationship with Russia ever since.



Russia's recent troop deployment on the Ukrainian border has alarmed Westerners, including Ukraine and Russia is worried about NATO's eastward expansion. NATO was established in 1949 to deal with the Soviet invasion. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO's progress did not stop. NATO was slowly moving towards east. Countries like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Albania and Bulgaria have joined NATO after 1997. These countries were once part of the Soviet Union.



Not only are the countries moving out of Russia's belt, they are also joining NATO which is very uncomfortable for Russia. NATO is now breathing down Russia's neck. And here is Russia's objection. Russia does not want Ukraine to join NATO.



Russia supplies 25 percent of Europe's oil and gas. Russia supplies about half of Germany's gas. Most of the oil and gas supply pipelines pass through Ukraine. Russia now thinks its monopoly on gas supplies will be disrupted if Ukraine falls out of its hands. Oil and gas account for more than 40% of Russia's total revenue.



The West, on the other hand, thinks that with Europe becoming more dependent on Russian gas, Russia could negotiate with them on any issue at any time. Using these oil and gas as political weapons it could put pressure on them. Out of that fear, both sides continue to try to keep Ukraine in their grip.



There are now 30 NATO member countries, up from only 12 when the alliance was formed. Russia does not want the number to be bigger.



Therefore, Russia has demanded that Ukraine not be included in the NATO alliance. But the United States has denied the allegations. "Every country has the right to choose its own course of defense," secretary general of NATO said. In other words, he keeps alive the possibility of Ukraine's participation in the NATO military alliance.



It remains to be seen what decision Putin will make in the face of such an equation. But I don't think Putin will be persuaded to invade Ukraine. Putin must be aware of the potential threats. France, Britain and the United States are stockpiling large quantities of weapons in NATO countries.



Moreover, the economic situation in Russia is not very good now. In that case, by attacking Ukraine, Russia would not want to face any economic sanctions.

Afsana Rezoana Sultana, Student, Patuakhali Science

and Technology University









