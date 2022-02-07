

Visiting shops and bazaars of Lahore



Developing cohesiveness:

Visits to the shops and bazaars of fabled city of Lahore enriched our knowledge of people and nooks and crannies of the grand old city. Earlier during our stay in the academy, we, especially those from the east had to go out for purchase of small things such as shirts and pajamas, slippers and towels which the authorities did not supply. Funny things often happen on account of the yet poor knowledge of Urdu of such colleagues as Abdul Hamid Chowdhury (who retired as planning secretary of Bangladesh) and Kazi Rakib Uddin who retired as secretary and in February 2017 ended his five-year tenure as chief election commissioner of Bangladesh.



Hamid took us along with him to the bustling shopping area 'The Nil Gombuj' (The Blue Dome). There was no one from the western wing or Abdur Sheekor who had excellent Urdu as he was earlier a madrassah graduate. As a result when Hamid asked the salesman of the menswear shop whether his shop had any 'panjabi' the man smiled mischievously as he had already encountered with Bengali novices from the Civil Service Academy. He promptly replied in Urdu, 'Sab, iidhar to koi Punjabi nahin hai, idhar sirf Bangali milte hain' (Sir, there is no Punjabi here, only Bengalis!) Then he burst into laughter adding that Hamid did not need a panjabi but only a 'kurta' (long shirt)!



Again Kazi Rakib Uddin, no less an adept in Urdu than Hamid, once asked our deputy director Dr Tariq Siddiqui, what the word 'khafa' meant. Dr Siddiqui explained it meant anger such as 'Main khafa hoon!' (I'm angry!) A few weeks later, we were all invited to a distinguished gentleman's house in Lahore. He gave us a fabulous dinner followed by a session of mushaira recital of Urdu poems.



After every impressive recitation of self-composed poems, the audience applauded with appreciative words such as 'mokarrar' or 'dobara'. Among thunderous noise, Rakib was heard mumbling, 'Bahut accha, main khafa ho!' Apparently the gulf of time had made Rakib forget what 'khafa' meant! When Dr Tariq Siddiqui took him aside and asked, 'What did you say? Why did you get angry?' Rakib innocently replied, 'I was just expressing my appreciation.' Dr Siddiqui said, 'You do not say that you are 'khafa' when you are happy with something.



Khafa' means 'a state of anger.' Rakib was taken aback and said, 'You told me that khafa means pleasure or delight! I'm sorry if I did not hear clearly or forgot what you said earlier!' Since then Dr Tariq Siddiqui was never tired of saying smilingly that Rakib was khafa', whenever he saw a rainbow in the sky or colourful butterflies.



Friend Waliul Islam may deny it, but what he did is still indelibly imprinted on my mind. It was at that dinner, where Rakib had made his faux pas. Wali was asked by one of the group: how did the dinner taste? Wali smiled in his characteristic composure and said that the food was tasty. He however added, 'The sweet dish of these non-Bengalis tasted very sour!' We could not help but laugh and kept our voice low so that the host did not hear us. Evidently it seemed that Wali for whatever reason had never tasted the savoury dish dahibara (which looked very much like the Bengali sweet meat rashmalai), hence Wali's confusion.



Language! language!

Teaching Bangla and Urdu as noted earlier in the academy, the West Pakistanis had to learn Bangla and Bengalis had to learn Urdu. There were regular classes in both the languages. There was, however, a difference between classes of other subjects and the ones for language. In other subjects, the teachers were drawn from the in-house faculty or qualified guest lecturers. In language classes, the teachers were selected from among the probationers.



Thus, Abdus Shekoor adept in Urdu and excellent Bangla literature got the responsibility of teaching Bangla to the non-Bengali trainees; and Abdullah from Abottabad, unique in his smartness, knowledge and style, taught Urdu to the Bengalis. Abdullah was a lean man with sophisticated French cut beard and owner of a hubble-bubble which was ornate with a long pipe. He smoked it in his room in the academy, reclining on the bed like a feudal lord in the middle ages. He also gave it a grand name Imam Din. When we were in Comilla for a month-long attachment in the rural development academy, Abdullah took Imam Din there.



Though Shakur had no complaint about his students learning Bengali, Abdullah was frequently harassed by his innocent Bengali student's persistent errors and mistakes. After examining the scripts of his Bengali colleagues, he was exasperated. He said in presence of me that Kazi Rakib Uddin gave him a trying time. He said that he spent two sleepless nights in his futile efforts to seek the meaning of the word 'maath'. Later, he asked Rakib the meaning of the word. Rakib replied that it meant 'field'.



I understood what happened, unable to find the Urdu word for field. Rakib had simply written an Urdu alphabet, the word 'maath' I couldn't help laughing and said 'maath is not an Urdu word. If Urdu was Hindi, a field is called "maidan".' He retorted, 'I thought maidan is a Bangla word, otherwise why is the gaur-er maath in Kolkata called maidan?' This time Abdullah burst in hearty laughter with Rakib and me. Abdullah said, 'Brother Rakib composing his essay on football wrote "Referee ne usko maath se nikal diya" (The referee drove out him out of the field).'

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former

teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times"









We were all fashioned into stronger men with demanding lessons in horse riding, game of tennis and rifle shooting. On the other hand, uncreative often uninformed and frequently boring lectures by part-time lecturers made us reassert the understanding that knowledge and learning do not come from books and lectures alone. At the same time refreshing accounts analyses of events and trends in bureaucracy and elsewhere energised us with new vision and deeper comprehension.Developing cohesiveness:Visits to the shops and bazaars of fabled city of Lahore enriched our knowledge of people and nooks and crannies of the grand old city. Earlier during our stay in the academy, we, especially those from the east had to go out for purchase of small things such as shirts and pajamas, slippers and towels which the authorities did not supply. Funny things often happen on account of the yet poor knowledge of Urdu of such colleagues as Abdul Hamid Chowdhury (who retired as planning secretary of Bangladesh) and Kazi Rakib Uddin who retired as secretary and in February 2017 ended his five-year tenure as chief election commissioner of Bangladesh.Hamid took us along with him to the bustling shopping area 'The Nil Gombuj' (The Blue Dome). There was no one from the western wing or Abdur Sheekor who had excellent Urdu as he was earlier a madrassah graduate. As a result when Hamid asked the salesman of the menswear shop whether his shop had any 'panjabi' the man smiled mischievously as he had already encountered with Bengali novices from the Civil Service Academy. He promptly replied in Urdu, 'Sab, iidhar to koi Punjabi nahin hai, idhar sirf Bangali milte hain' (Sir, there is no Punjabi here, only Bengalis!) Then he burst into laughter adding that Hamid did not need a panjabi but only a 'kurta' (long shirt)!Again Kazi Rakib Uddin, no less an adept in Urdu than Hamid, once asked our deputy director Dr Tariq Siddiqui, what the word 'khafa' meant. Dr Siddiqui explained it meant anger such as 'Main khafa hoon!' (I'm angry!) A few weeks later, we were all invited to a distinguished gentleman's house in Lahore. He gave us a fabulous dinner followed by a session of mushaira recital of Urdu poems.After every impressive recitation of self-composed poems, the audience applauded with appreciative words such as 'mokarrar' or 'dobara'. Among thunderous noise, Rakib was heard mumbling, 'Bahut accha, main khafa ho!' Apparently the gulf of time had made Rakib forget what 'khafa' meant! When Dr Tariq Siddiqui took him aside and asked, 'What did you say? Why did you get angry?' Rakib innocently replied, 'I was just expressing my appreciation.' Dr Siddiqui said, 'You do not say that you are 'khafa' when you are happy with something.Khafa' means 'a state of anger.' Rakib was taken aback and said, 'You told me that khafa means pleasure or delight! I'm sorry if I did not hear clearly or forgot what you said earlier!' Since then Dr Tariq Siddiqui was never tired of saying smilingly that Rakib was khafa', whenever he saw a rainbow in the sky or colourful butterflies.Friend Waliul Islam may deny it, but what he did is still indelibly imprinted on my mind. It was at that dinner, where Rakib had made his faux pas. Wali was asked by one of the group: how did the dinner taste? Wali smiled in his characteristic composure and said that the food was tasty. He however added, 'The sweet dish of these non-Bengalis tasted very sour!' We could not help but laugh and kept our voice low so that the host did not hear us. Evidently it seemed that Wali for whatever reason had never tasted the savoury dish dahibara (which looked very much like the Bengali sweet meat rashmalai), hence Wali's confusion.Language! language!Teaching Bangla and Urdu as noted earlier in the academy, the West Pakistanis had to learn Bangla and Bengalis had to learn Urdu. There were regular classes in both the languages. There was, however, a difference between classes of other subjects and the ones for language. In other subjects, the teachers were drawn from the in-house faculty or qualified guest lecturers. In language classes, the teachers were selected from among the probationers.Thus, Abdus Shekoor adept in Urdu and excellent Bangla literature got the responsibility of teaching Bangla to the non-Bengali trainees; and Abdullah from Abottabad, unique in his smartness, knowledge and style, taught Urdu to the Bengalis. Abdullah was a lean man with sophisticated French cut beard and owner of a hubble-bubble which was ornate with a long pipe. He smoked it in his room in the academy, reclining on the bed like a feudal lord in the middle ages. He also gave it a grand name Imam Din. When we were in Comilla for a month-long attachment in the rural development academy, Abdullah took Imam Din there.Though Shakur had no complaint about his students learning Bengali, Abdullah was frequently harassed by his innocent Bengali student's persistent errors and mistakes. After examining the scripts of his Bengali colleagues, he was exasperated. He said in presence of me that Kazi Rakib Uddin gave him a trying time. He said that he spent two sleepless nights in his futile efforts to seek the meaning of the word 'maath'. Later, he asked Rakib the meaning of the word. Rakib replied that it meant 'field'.I understood what happened, unable to find the Urdu word for field. Rakib had simply written an Urdu alphabet, the word 'maath' I couldn't help laughing and said 'maath is not an Urdu word. If Urdu was Hindi, a field is called "maidan".' He retorted, 'I thought maidan is a Bangla word, otherwise why is the gaur-er maath in Kolkata called maidan?' This time Abdullah burst in hearty laughter with Rakib and me. Abdullah said, 'Brother Rakib composing his essay on football wrote "Referee ne usko maath se nikal diya" (The referee drove out him out of the field).'Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and formerteachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times"