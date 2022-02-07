Influential quarters usurping khas land

Early this year, a report published that in Kaukhali of Pirojpur, influential local people have occupied government khas land worth crores of taka through anonymous settlement. By which real landless are being deprived, and the housing problem of homeless people is increasing day by day.



Section 76(1) of the Sat Act, if any land is vested in the Government and if those lands are under the complete control of the Government, then the Government may dispose of these lands in the manner prescribed by the Government, or may use it in any other way. All these lands under the control of the government are basically referred to as khas lands.



So, the government can settle these lands according to the procedure laid down by the government. The Land Reforms Ordinance, 1984 section 7 talks about khas land for a homestead. Section 7(1) clearly says that wherein the rural areas any khas land fit for being used as a homestead is available, the government shall, in setting such land, give preference to landless farmers and labourers.



Agricultural khas land is generally entitled to a landless settlement, and that land is distributed free among landless families. In khas land, mainly poor freedom fighter families, proletarian families in river erosion, widowed or abandoned families, having little agricultural land, and homeless families are eligible for priority in getting khas land.



As per official statistics, Bangladesh has 3.30 million acres of khas land, while the number of landless farm-households is 6-7 million. Thus, giving each household at least 0.50 acres of khas land is possible.



There are 43 thousand 705 acres of khas land. Some 4 lakh 57 thousand 564 acres are manageable land-most of the khas land trapped in illegal occupation and litigation, according to a 2014 report of Prothom Alo.



According to the 2015 report of Bangla news 24, the government has allotted 69,591 acres of agricultural khas land to 1,42,073 landless families under the social security net and about 9,000 acres of khas land 6,185 landless families under the Char Development and Settlement Project.



Following the khas land allocation policy, those families are considered landless if they have a homestead and no agricultural land.



However, the household is dependent on agriculture, and up to 10% of the household has no cultivable land, such dependent households will also be considered landless.



However, the influential local people are currently occupying the khas land. Irregularities and corruption are uncontrolled in the khas land settlement and lawsuits file.



A review of history shows that the Homestead Act of 1862 in the United States allowed thousands of formerly enslaved people to own their land, gave citizens or future citizens up to 160 acres of government land, and granted 270 million acres of land while the law was in force.



There is still a considerable lack of good governance in the land sector. All these influential people are digging ponds in the land of the swamp. As a result, the landless are losing their rights on the one hand, and the high dam of the ponds cannot drain the water in the rainy season, which results in waterlogging.



There is a scarcity of cropland for farmers to make ponds on agricultural land. In addition, the real landless are deprived of their right to khas land as the collusion of some officials and employees involved in irregularities and corruption.



In many cases, to seize power by the influential people, the landless peasants have to bear the burden of the case while cultivating the khas land in their name.



Even though, khas land allottees, many years ago, have no possession. The real landless,these marginal people are not getting khas land settlement. On the contrary, they are constantly being exploited and tortured by the landlords and influential people.



In the end, to solve the housing problem of the homeless people, khas land has direct to distribute among the homeless people. Many homeless people spend the night on the streets; they have no accommodation, no address.



The helpless people have the right to khas land, but the actual beneficiaries are the rich, influential people. Despite the existence of specific laws, due to lack of proper enactment, people are still living below the poverty line due to the corruption of some influential people. If the housing problem is solved, people will get addressed, poverty will end, and social justice will establish, which ultimately helps us be considered a developed country.

The writer is a LLB student

at the Department of Law,

North-South University

















