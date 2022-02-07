

When politics prioritises money over all things



If you assume, this writer loathes wealth, you are dead wrong. I actually dream to be the first journalist to roam about the streets of Dhaka on a Mercedes Cabriolet or a Bentley GT convertible , but not at the cost by compromising all my values and aspirations , perhaps a few only. However, four days ago I came across three fascinating characters elaborating their personal tales of struggle, and especially relating to the importance of quick money-making.



Among the three, one is a mid-ranking civil servant working for the land survey office. The second is a first secretary, serving at one of our foreign missions. And the third is a burgeoning Jubo League leader of the ruling party's much controversial youth organisation - poles apart in their respective professions. All three are my contemporaries. Most importantly, in terms of a common Alma matter, we went to the same school and apart from one, in the same college.



As much as it was a happy reunion among the four of us, it was also a real life eye - opening tale how fast and easy money making turned out to be the top priority in their lives. When I asked them how important it was to have enough money today - they came up with a surprisingly common reply - it is the most important factor after displaying political loyalty in their respective jobs.



I turned overtly curious. Not that this writer had a second extra job , ghost writing or moonlighting every now and then , but making quick and big money in journalism or by writing is more than tough , but not impossible. Before I begin shelling my school buddies for their 'materialistic ambitions', let's take a quick look into what people in my job can make today.



Journalists by the dozens those have been visiting me over the past 5 years or so, do not come to appreciate or congratulate on my writings. They visit mostly for two reasons - begging for a vote in press club, unity or forum elections or keep hammering me to publish whatever junk they write - eager to draw the ruling party's attention. And somehow if you manage to get into the good books of the government's press wing, you have made it.



In our case the perk - package, in the ascending order, mainly consists of securing regular invitations to PM's press conferences , booking a berth in foreign trips with the PM, a low-cost or no-cost apartment at the 'journalists' village' and of course to secure a government job at any of the state-run media outlets. At the next stage most would aim to secure a government allotted plot or an apartment. Up until this level all is within the acceptable range.



If, and only if you can somehow outperform Joseph Goebbels, in terms of running the government's propaganda machine, you will be rewarded either with an exclusive permit for your private TV channel (worth crores) or a green signal coupled with a declaration to launch a private newspaper or perhaps a private online media outlet. Moreover, your political loyalty will ensure your face value generates enough revenue, in the form of commercials or advertisements.



To cut a long story short, it is in fact possible to make crores in my industry, but given the patience, perseverance, political loyalty and passion for money is there. And why I am jealous of most journalists here today is that they don't run short of any of the four adjectives - but most often forget that 'you have to be the first among equals'. Competing at this stage demands grit, guts and luck too.



Regrettably enough, this writer cannot boast of possessing not even a single adjective, and the National Press Club is barely aware of my existence. Within our mediascape, I am a member nowhere. However, the deeper link between money and politics was never a new phenomenon anywhere around the world. Corporate houses in the West are critical players in formulating government policies, but their business houses are in aligned with politics.



In here, it has become almost impossible to differentiate between the two. It is no secret that our parliament is actually run by businessmen and a few assumed or aspirant politicians. A whopping 182 of our parliamentarians are reportedly businessmen, equivalent of 61.07 percent. Ranging from electing (Read selecting) party nominees, buying votes to covering election related expenses it is only money that speaks. In this parliament of millionaires, what more can you expect from our money-driven politics?



Nevertheless, let's come back to my tale how our politics has made money making the number one objective thinly veiled in political loyalty. As I kept sipping my cappuccino with my friends, gobbling down their on-the-job money making schemes, I had little to blame them. These are not only 3 gifted and meritorious individuals I am talking about, but thoroughly professionals. What's sad is that all of them lost that impetus, I mean that inner craving to serve first and make money later.



They were all describing how much time, energy and money they had to fork out to secure government jobs and the political post - how far they had to go to secure promotions - and how their commitment was compromised in the process. Their marked professional motto today has turned as - I will surely do the job, but only if the money follows. To them financial security today is more important to job security.



May sound humorous, the relatively more 'Don Juan' among us openly declared, he calculates his 'rendezvous' or 'amorous overtures' in terms of cash-spending , beauty or sex comes second. They all blamed our politics of today to consider their jobs as a business, and not as a profession. It has also taught them how to remain smart and cautious while abusing professional and political authority.



Time to leave the coffee parlour and go home, I say goodbye to my school buddies. No I don't get into my dream Bentley or Benz, I hire a rickshaw from Dhanmondi. Nothing beats the bliss of a rickshaw ride on an empty Dhaka street in a cold January night. I reflect back to our happy reunion, lit a cigarette and all of a sudden Rousseau creeps into my thoughts.



Wasn't it in the Social Contract where he elaborated on the principles of political right? Does the theory of establishing a political community in the face of a commercial society ring a bell? Forget Rousseau, enter the Bangladesh of today - we have a commercial community in the parliament re-defining our politics. If our law makers of today had taught us one 'valuable' or 'invaluable' lesson, and that to say - how to commercialise everything in life, how to look for the monetary value of your job, hobby, ambitions, romance to what you eat and where you sleep - to add further, go look for the bigger, better and faster life.



It is, as if our ruling party has inked a 'money-making contract' with the people - be with us, money will follow. As I cross over the science laboratory roundabout, not a Bentley or a Benz but a juvenile pair in a Mazda open top sports car brushes-past from the opposite lane, picking up speed.



Wished it was mine.

The writer is assistant editor,

The Daily Observer







