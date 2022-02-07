Three killed in separate road mishaps

Three people including a woman have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Rajshahi, in three days.

DINAJPUR: Two people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Birampur and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

A man was killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Minarul Islam, 38, son of Jamshed Ali, a resident of Kalkuyet Village in Jaldhaka Upazila of Nilphamari District. He was a field worker of a local NGO in Birampur Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a truck hit Minarul in Durgapur area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway in the morning while he was coming to his office from home, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Sabbir Ibne Manzur declared Minarul dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a woman, who was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Dinajpur Zia Heart Foundation Hospital on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mst Sufia Khatun, 42, wife of Md Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Kalitala Moholla in the district town. She worked as an assistant calligraphy at Dinajpur Education Board.

The deceased's brother Abdus Sabur, assistant professor of KBM College, said a police patrol van hit Sufia in Chourangi Mor area on January 30 last, leaving her seriously injured.

Injured Sufia was rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital first and later, shifted to Zia Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries there at around 7:30pm on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held at Gaganpur Chowrasta in Biral Upazila after Johr prayer on Saturday.

Later, she was buried at her family graveyard in the area.

Kotwali PS OC Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and his wife injured in a road accident on the Rajshahi-Charghat Road in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 45, a resident of Halidagachhi area in Charghat Upazila.

Paba Highway Police Outpost Sergeant Golam Rabbani said a three-wheeler hit a motorcycle on the Rajshahi-Charghat Road in the morning, leaving its riders Mizanur and his wife Ayesha Begum, 40, critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where Mizanur succumbed to his injuries, the sergeant added.

However, the law enforcers seized the human hauler, but its driver managed to flee the scene.