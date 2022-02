The six-day-long workshop for women on preparing sanitary napki







The six-day-long workshop for women on preparing sanitary napkin with low cost to ensure their safe health and employment has ended in Gopalganj Town on Sunday. Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Bacchu was present as chief guest while UNO Md Rashedur Rahman presided over the programme. A total 30 women participated in the workshop. photo: observer