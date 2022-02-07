Four found dead in three districts

Four people including two missing fishermen and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Bagerhat and Barishal, in two days.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a man from a cropland in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mir Hossain, 25, son of Yasin Ali, a resident of Teghar Bisha Village under Mohammadabad Union in the upazila. He was a tractor driver by profession.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) AKM Alamgir Jahan said locals spotted the body of Mir Hossain at a cropland in Teghar Bisha area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Zilla Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that miscreants might have called him to the cropland and strangled him there.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the killers and filing of a murder case with the PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

BAGERHAT: The bodies of two fishermen, who went missing in the bay at Dublar Char adjacent to the Sundarbans in the district after a boat capsize, found dead on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mamun Sheikh, 40, a resident of Chitalmari Upazila of the district, and Ismail Sheikh, 30, of Mathbaria Upazila in Pirojpur District.

Earlier, at least 18 fishing trawlers have been capsized in the bay on Friday night due to a storm.

About 27 fishermen went missing there at that time.

Being informed, the forest department, coast guard and local fishermen conducted a rescue operation from Saturday morning.

In the afternoon, three missing fishermen were rescued by the members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG).

BCG Official Lt Commander BN Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Later, the bodies of Mamun and Ismail were recovered in the evening.

Prafulla Chandra Roy, officer-in-charge of Dubla Jele Palli Outpost of the forest department, said the bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members. Five trawlers along with some other fishermen have been still missing, he added.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a minor child from an abandoned land in the city on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Yasin, 9, son of Sagir Hossain. Sagir Hossain lives in Dhaka with his second wife. Yasin lived with grandmother Shirin Begum in Fuljhuri Village under Badarkhali Union in Sadar Upazila of Barguna District.

Shirin Begum said she along with Yasin came to her sister's house in Rupatali area in Barishal City on Monday last. She there started working as a day-labourer.

However, after returning home from work on Friday noon, she saw Yasin was not there.

She searched everywhere, but could not find her grandchild.

Later, locals spotted the throat-slit body of Yasin lying on an abandoned field adjacent to Rupatali Radio Centre on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy at around 12pm.

However, police arrested three persons for questioning in this connection.











