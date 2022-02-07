Video
People’s participation in national budget formulation demanded

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondent

DBM Convener Kazi Mujibur Rahman addressing the budget workshop on Sunday. photo: observer

DBM Convener Kazi Mujibur Rahman addressing the budget workshop on Sunday. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Feb 6: A day-long follow-up workshop was held on Sunday on Ensuring people's participation in formulation of the national budget giving priority to local demands.
Participants said, public demands are not getting reflected properly in the national budget as bureaucrats are used to prepare the budget without public opinion.  In making a discrimination-free and need-based budget for overall development, the government must think about budget preparation process involving general people, they added.
District-based budget preparation is needed as it is committed by the government.             
Pirojpur Gono Unnayan Samity (PGUS) organized the workshop in the conference room of University Ex-students Union in the town on Sunday morning. It was arranged in collaboration with Asia Foundation and Safety and Rights Society (SRS). Democratic Budget Movement (DBM) of local unit facilitated it.
Executive Director of SRS Md Sekender Ali Mina attended the workshop as chief guest while Convener of DBM-Pirojpur Kazi Mujibur Rahman chaired the programme. Youth activists, journalists, women activists, lawyers, teachers, NGO activists took part in the workshop. Ziaul Ahsan, executive director of  PGUS, conducted it as resource person.
Among others, former panel mayor of Pirojpur Municipality Minara Begum, Women activist Khaleda Akter Hena, aJournalist Khalid Abu and Member of District Anti-Corruption Committee Mawlana Faruk Abdullah also spoke.


