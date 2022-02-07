20 shops, one house gutted by fire

At least 20 shops and a house were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Rangpur, on Saturday.

NOAKHALI: At least 20 shops were gutted by fire in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at Thana Haat Bazar in Char Boishakhi Village under Char Wapda Union in the upazila at around 7pm.

Local sources said the fire began from a shop named Nasir Traders, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, two units of Subarnachar Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic effort.

The fire might have originated from electric short circuit.

The affected traders claimed goods worth about Tk 3 crore were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Subarnachar Fire Service Station Leader Md Delwar Hossain confirmed the incident.

RANGPUR: A fire broke out at a house at Ward No 9 in Rangpur City Corporation on Saturday noon.

Being informed, two fire fighting units rushed to the scene and doused the blaze at around 1:45pm.

But no causalities were reported as all six members of the house managed to come out.

The fire fully damaged two rooms of the house in Telipara area of Razzak Hossain. But Razzak managed to come out with wife and four children seeing the fire.

The blaze originated from electric short circuit, said Fire Service and Civil Defence Station sources.









