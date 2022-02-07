Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

20 shops, one house gutted by fire

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondents

At least 20 shops and a house were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Rangpur, on Saturday.
NOAKHALI: At least 20 shops were gutted by fire in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The incident took place at Thana Haat Bazar in Char Boishakhi Village under Char Wapda Union in the upazila at around 7pm.
Local sources said the fire began from a shop named Nasir Traders, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.
Being informed, two units of Subarnachar Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic effort.
The fire might have originated from electric short circuit.
The affected traders claimed goods worth about Tk 3 crore were completely destroyed due to the fire.  
Subarnachar Fire Service Station Leader Md Delwar Hossain confirmed the incident.
RANGPUR: A fire broke out at a house at Ward No 9 in Rangpur City Corporation on Saturday noon.
Being informed, two fire fighting units rushed to the scene and doused the blaze at around 1:45pm.
But no causalities were reported as all six members of the house managed to come out.
The fire fully damaged two rooms of the house in Telipara area of Razzak Hossain. But Razzak managed to come out with wife and four children seeing the fire.
The blaze originated from electric short circuit, said Fire Service and Civil Defence Station sources.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three killed in separate road mishaps
The six-day-long workshop for women on preparing sanitary napki
Four found dead in three districts
People’s participation in national budget formulation demanded
20 shops, one house gutted by fire
Bombs recovered in Meherpur
14 fined for breaching health guidelines at Bagatipara
Covid-19: Five more people die, 1,309 more infected in 24 dists


Latest News
7th phase UP elections Monday
Chhatra Dal men clash with police in Dhaka; 20 injured
Soybean oil prices rise by Tk 8 per liter
BRUR extends suspension of academic activities in physical presence
Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation: Ukraine presidency
Patenga Container Terminal to launch in June: CPA Chairman
Sylhet phase of BPL starts on Monday
BNP leaders become sick after recovery of Khaleda: Hasan
Search committee to seek names from parties for EC formation
BR signs deal with Indian firm to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons
Most Read News
Death of Nazmul Ahasan: SC suspends judicial activities today
Rayan: Moroccan boy stuck in well dies before rescue
Global Covid cases cross 392 million
Lata Mangeshkar's death: India to observe 2-day nat'l mourning
UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka
President, PM mourn death of Lata Mangeshkar
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away
DU classes go online till Feb 21
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar funeral evening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft