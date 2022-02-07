Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bombs recovered in Meherpur

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Feb 6: Police have recovered 10 explosives from a house in Gangni Upazila of the district.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of police raided Hizal Bari Village on Saturday night and recovered those explosives and bomb-making equipments from a container in a house.
Later, a bomb disposal unit rushed to the scene and made those explosives deactivated.
Meanwhile, sensing the presence of law enforcers, the house owner Abdul Jabbar escaped from the scene.
However, police are trying to nab Jabbar.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station Abdur Razzak confirmed the matter.
He said Jabbar was a date juice extractor by profession. He also makes bomb secretly and supplies those to terrorists, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three killed in separate road mishaps
The six-day-long workshop for women on preparing sanitary napki
Four found dead in three districts
People’s participation in national budget formulation demanded
20 shops, one house gutted by fire
Bombs recovered in Meherpur
14 fined for breaching health guidelines at Bagatipara
Covid-19: Five more people die, 1,309 more infected in 24 dists


Latest News
7th phase UP elections Monday
Chhatra Dal men clash with police in Dhaka; 20 injured
Soybean oil prices rise by Tk 8 per liter
BRUR extends suspension of academic activities in physical presence
Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation: Ukraine presidency
Patenga Container Terminal to launch in June: CPA Chairman
Sylhet phase of BPL starts on Monday
BNP leaders become sick after recovery of Khaleda: Hasan
Search committee to seek names from parties for EC formation
BR signs deal with Indian firm to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons
Most Read News
Death of Nazmul Ahasan: SC suspends judicial activities today
Rayan: Moroccan boy stuck in well dies before rescue
Global Covid cases cross 392 million
Lata Mangeshkar's death: India to observe 2-day nat'l mourning
UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka
President, PM mourn death of Lata Mangeshkar
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away
DU classes go online till Feb 21
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar funeral evening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft