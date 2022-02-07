Bombs recovered in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Feb 6: Police have recovered 10 explosives from a house in Gangni Upazila of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police raided Hizal Bari Village on Saturday night and recovered those explosives and bomb-making equipments from a container in a house.

Later, a bomb disposal unit rushed to the scene and made those explosives deactivated.

Meanwhile, sensing the presence of law enforcers, the house owner Abdul Jabbar escaped from the scene.

However, police are trying to nab Jabbar.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station Abdur Razzak confirmed the matter.

He said Jabbar was a date juice extractor by profession. He also makes bomb secretly and supplies those to terrorists, the OC added.









