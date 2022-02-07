14 fined for breaching health guidelines at Bagatipara

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Feb 6: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined 14 people Tk 3,500 for not wearing face masks in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nishat Anjum Ananya conducted a drive in Malanhi Bazar and Rail Gate area in the upazila in the evening, and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

AC Land Nishat Anjum Ananya confirmed the drive, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.















