Covid-19: Five more people die, 1,309 more infected in 24 dists

Five more people died of and 1,309 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 24 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, eight districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, in two days.

KHULNA: Three more people died of and 486 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With three more deaths, the total number of fatalities now stands at 3,230 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the fatalities in 820 in Khulna, 795 in Kushtia, 524 in Jashore, 272 in Jhenidah, 189 in Chuadanga, 183 in Meherpur, 145 in Bagerhat, 122 in Narail, 91 in Magura and 89 in Satkhira districts in the division.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,587 samples have been tested in three labs here in the last 24 hours where 482 people found positive for the virus.

Khulna Divisional Director of Health Dr Monjurul Murshid confirmed the information on Sunday.

Of the newly detected 482 patients, 148 are in Khulna, 85 in Jashore, 65 in Kushtia, 58 in Satkhira, 48 in Bagerhat, 25 in Meherpur, 15 in in Narail, nine in Chuadanga and seven in Magura districts in the division.

With this, the district-wise breakup of the patients stands at 31,287 are in Khulna, 24,530 in Jashore, 20,820 in Kushtia, 10,637 in Jhenidah, 8,056 in Satkhira, 7,696 in Bagerhat, 7,560 in Chuadanga, 5,368 in Narail, 5,118 in Meherpur and 4,537 in Magura districts.

A total of 1,11,055 Covid-19 patients healed with 230 new in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning. Out of total 115,043 infected patients, the recovery rate now stands here at 88.41 per cent.

The 1,11,055 cured Covid-19 patients include 27,345 in Khulna, 21,942 in Jashore,18,349 in Kushtia, 9,034 in Jhenidah, 6,988 in Satkhira, 6,984 in Bagerhat, 6,812 in Chuadanga, 4,918 in Narail, 4,543 in Meherpur and 4140 in Magura districts.

Among the total 1,25,609 coronavirus infected people, 18,973 are now undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 1,11,055 have been recovered from the virus and 3,230 died of it in the division, said Dr Ferdousi, deputy director of the divisional health office.

RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of and 486 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said both of the deceased were residents of Rajshahi District.

They had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 69 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 486 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,14,440 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day's 232.

The death toll reached 1,718, including 698 in Bogura, 330 in Rajshahi with 211 in its city and 176 in Natore districts.

Of the 486 new cases, 131 were detected in Rajshahi, including 103 in the city, followed by 92 in Bogura, 89 in Pabna, 53 in Natore, 47 in Sirajganj, 31 in Chapainawabganj, 23 in Joypurhat and 20 in Naogaon districts.

Among the total infected, 1,01,377 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 587 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

On the other hand, a total of 119 more people have tested positive for the virus in two labs of the RMCH in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Some 94 samples have been tested in the lab of RMCH where 42 people found positive for the virus.

In another lab of the RMCH, some 279 samples have been tested during this time where 77 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 61 are in Rajshahi, 15 in Natore and one in Joypurhat districts.

BARISHAL: Some 341 more people have contracted the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 48 hours till Sunday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 50,518 in the division.

Deputy Director of Barishal Divisional Director of Health Shyamol Krishna Mandol confirmed the information.

According to the health department sources, a total of 906 samples have been tested here where 341 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 35.33 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 119 are in Barishal including 61 in the city, 63 in Bhola, 60 in Jhalakathi, 27 in Pirojpur and 45 in Barguna.

With this, the total virus cases now stands at 20,329 in Barishal District.

A total of 684 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

The district-wise breakup of the total fatality cases rose to 232 in Barishal, 92 in Bhola, 109 in Patuakhali, 83 in Pirojpur, 69 in Jhalakathi and 99 in Barguna districts.

On the other hand, some 213 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 48 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 45,721 in the division with the recovery rate of 91 per cent.







