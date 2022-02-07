Video
National Library Day observed in districts

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Our Correspondents

Books were distributed among competition winners at District Public Library auditorium in Rangamati Town on Saturday to mark the National Library Day-2022. photo: observer

Books were distributed among competition winners at District Public Library auditorium in Rangamati Town on Saturday to mark the National Library Day-2022. photo: observer

The National Library Day-2022 was observed on Saturday across the country with much enthusiasm.
This year's theme of the day is "digital library is the pledge of the country's golden jubilee."
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj, Noakhali and Rangamati.  
KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, District Public Library organized a discussion meeting at its auditorium in the town on Saturday evening.
District Public Library Vice-president Advocate Sheikh AKM Nurunnabi presided over the meeting.
General Secretary (GS) of District Public Library MA Latif, its former GS Advocate Nasir Uddin Faruqui, Syed Ashraful Islam Poura Mohila College Principal Sharif Ahammed Sadi, Wali Newaz Khan College Vice-principal Fazlur Rahman Dulal, and District Public Library members Advocate Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan, Advocate Lutfor Rashid Rana, Samiul Hoque Mollah, Lutfunnesa Cinu and Sadak Ahammed, among others, also spoke at the programme.
NOAKHALI: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the district town.
The district administration organized the programme with the help of District Public Library.
Noakhali DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Israt Sadmin presided over the meeting.
Superintend of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam attended the programme as special guest.
RANGAMATI: To mark the, a discussion meeting was organized at District Public Library auditorium in the town in the morning.
Rangamati Zilla Parishad Member Remliana Pangkhoya was present as chief guest while Assistant Librarian of District Public Library Sunilmoy Chakma presided over the meeting.
Writer and Liberation War Researcher Yasin Rana Sohel, Librarian of Rangamati Government College Md Moin Uddin Tareq, Rangamati Branch Officer of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Abdul Haqim and Poet Md Kamrul Hasan Razib, among others, were also present at the programme.
Later, the guests distributed books among the winners of different competitions there.


