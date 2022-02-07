Plum farmers unhappy over market price in Natore

NATORE, Feb 6: The plum production has been plentiful in Lalpur Upazila of the district. But growers are unhappy over poor market price.

Favourable weather has helped in plentiful production of plum. But the market demand is dull.

Upazila Agriculture Office sources said, fruit growers have cultivated varieties of plum on 75 hectares (ha) of land in the Upazila this season. These included Bow plum, Thy plum, Apple plum, Kashmeri apple plum and Ball Sundari plum. The target of production was 900 metric tons (MT) worth Tk 2 crore.

Plum Grower Sohel and other locals said, the production of plum recorded bumper production in the upazila because of favourable weather and proper nursing. In the beginning, the market price was good. But it fell suddenly. Bow plum is selling at Tk 500-800 per maund, Kashmeri apple at Tk 1,000-1,200, and Ball sundari at Tk 1,200-1,500.

This is the full season of plum businesses. But price is not satisfactory in markets.

Some local plum traders said, prices have fallen because of heavy cold; but will go up again within few days.

Rafiqul Islam, upazila agriculture officer, said fruit growers in the upazila have been cultivating plum for the last few years for getting good profit.







