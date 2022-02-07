Video
Monday, 7 February, 2022
Foreign News

Four top aides desert Johnson

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

LONDON, Feb 6: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered four staff defections on Thursday as pressure intensified on the embattled leader over lockdown parties and his loose-lipped style of         politics.
One of the departures was linked to an inflammatory remark made by Johnson, attacking opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer over a notorious paedophile. "Being honest, I wouldn't have said it and I'm glad the prime minister clarified it," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in an extraordinary rebuke of his boss during a televised news conference.
Sunak is tipped as a leading contender to replace Johnson, if a brewing Conservative revolt against the prime minister develops further.  Downing Street confirmed that chief of staff Dan Rosenfield was leaving, just over a year after he took on the role with a brief to professionalise Johnson's chaotic operation.    -AFP


