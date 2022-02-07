Video
Tragic end for boy trapped in Moroccan well

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

IGHRANE, Feb 6: Morocco was in shock Sunday after emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a five-day rescue operation that gripped the nation and the world.
The ordeal of "little Rayan" since he fell down the 32-metre (100-foot) well on Tuesday gained global attention and sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic Twitter hashtag #SaveRayan trending.
"The fall of a child who reminded the whole world of the values of humanity," read one Moroccan newspaper headline, while others bemoaned the "tragic epilogue" that had brought "sadness and shock".
The boy's father said he had been repairing the well when the boy fell in, close to the family home in the village of Ighrane in the Rif mountains of northern Morocco.
"Little angel, you fought until the end, a hero", said one Twitter user called Anouar, while another said "he has brought people together around him".
Throughout the major digging operation to extricate him from the bottom of the well shaft, authorities had cautioned that they did not know whether he was alive.    -AFP


