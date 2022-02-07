Russia '70pc ready to invade'



Military instructors teach civilians during a training session outside Black See Ukrainian city of Odessa on February 5, 2022. INSET: Troops and logistics material support units positioned northwest of Yelsk, Belarus. photo : AFP

Russia is said to have more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders but denies planning to attack. The US officials did not provide evidence for their assessment. They said the information was based on intelligence but that they were unable to give details due to its sensitivity, US media report. The officials also said they did not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to take such a step, adding that a diplomatic solution was still possible.

Russia has assembled 110,000 troops along the border with its pro-Western neighbor but US intelligence has not determined if President Vladimir Putin has actually decided to invade, according to the officials who in recent days briefed members of Congress and European allies.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of US troops landed in Poland on Sunday as part of a reinforcement due to tensions with Russia, with their commander saying they aimed to deter "any war aims" and defend NATO if needed.

Paratroopers from the US army's 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg in the United States landed at around 1300 GMT at Rzeszow Airport in southeast Poland on a US Air Force Boeing C-17. The extra troops "are here to enhance the readiness, interoperability across all domains with our Polish allies and, if necessary, defend any portion of NATO," the division's commanding general Chris Donahue told reporters at the airport.

The US last week announced the deployment of 3,000 additional US soldiers to Germany and Eastern Europe as part of efforts to push Russia into withdrawing troops massed on Ukraine's border. Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the additional US contingent of 1,700 soldiers would be based "in southeast Poland on NATO's eastern flank". -AFP







