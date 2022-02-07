Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia '70pc ready to invade'

More US troops land in Poland to aid Ukraine

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

Military instructors teach civilians during a training session outside Black See Ukrainian city of Odessa on February 5, 2022. INSET: Troops and logistics material support units positioned northwest of Yelsk, Belarus. photo : AFP

Military instructors teach civilians during a training session outside Black See Ukrainian city of Odessa on February 5, 2022. INSET: Troops and logistics material support units positioned northwest of Yelsk, Belarus. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Feb 6: Russia has assembled about 70 percent of the military capability needed for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the coming weeks, US officials say. The ground is expected to freeze and harden from mid-February, enabling Moscow to bring in more heavy equipment, US officials said.
Russia is said to have more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders but denies planning to attack. The US officials did not provide evidence for their assessment. They said the information was based on intelligence but that they were unable to give details due to its sensitivity, US media report.  The officials also said they did not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to take such a step, adding that a diplomatic solution was still possible.
Russia has assembled 110,000 troops along the border with its pro-Western neighbor but US intelligence has not determined if President Vladimir Putin has actually decided to invade, according to the officials who in recent days briefed members of Congress and European allies.
Military instructors teach civilians during a training session outside Black See Ukrainian city of Odessa on February 5, 2022. INSET: Troops and logistics material support units positioned northwest of Yelsk, Belarus. photo : AFP

Military instructors teach civilians during a training session outside Black See Ukrainian city of Odessa on February 5, 2022. INSET: Troops and logistics material support units positioned northwest of Yelsk, Belarus. photo : AFP

The officials warned lawmakers that the assembled Russian force on the frontier is growing at a rate that would give Putin the force he needs for a full-scale invasion -- some 150,000 soldiers -- by mid-February. They said Putin wants all possible options at his disposal: from a limited campaign in the pro-Russian Donbas region of Ukraine to a full-scale invasion.
Meanwhile, a large contingent of US troops landed in Poland on Sunday as part of a reinforcement due to tensions with Russia, with their commander saying they aimed to deter "any war aims" and defend NATO if needed.
Paratroopers from the US army's 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg in the United States landed at around 1300 GMT at Rzeszow Airport in southeast Poland on a US Air Force Boeing C-17. The extra troops "are here to enhance the readiness, interoperability across all domains with our Polish allies and, if necessary, defend any portion of NATO," the division's commanding general Chris Donahue told reporters at the airport.
The US last week announced the deployment of 3,000 additional US soldiers to Germany and Eastern Europe as part of efforts to push Russia into withdrawing troops massed on Ukraine's border. Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the additional US contingent of 1,700 soldiers would be based "in southeast Poland on NATO's eastern flank".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Everest's highest glacier lost 2,000 years of ice in 25yrs
Demonstrators are pushed back as Police clear the road during a protest
Four top aides desert Johnson
Tragic end for boy trapped in Moroccan well
Russia '70pc ready to invade'
Camilla will be Queen Consort
How humans detect smell of body odour and musk
'Good but not enough'


Latest News
7th phase UP elections Monday
Chhatra Dal men clash with police in Dhaka; 20 injured
Soybean oil prices rise by Tk 8 per liter
BRUR extends suspension of academic activities in physical presence
Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation: Ukraine presidency
Patenga Container Terminal to launch in June: CPA Chairman
Sylhet phase of BPL starts on Monday
BNP leaders become sick after recovery of Khaleda: Hasan
Search committee to seek names from parties for EC formation
BR signs deal with Indian firm to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons
Most Read News
Death of Nazmul Ahasan: SC suspends judicial activities today
Rayan: Moroccan boy stuck in well dies before rescue
Global Covid cases cross 392 million
Lata Mangeshkar's death: India to observe 2-day nat'l mourning
UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka
President, PM mourn death of Lata Mangeshkar
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away
DU classes go online till Feb 21
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar funeral evening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft