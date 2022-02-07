Temp drops to 6.9 degrees Celsius at Tentulia

RANGPUR, Feb 6: The lowest temperature of the country dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius at Tentulia, exposing the poor, elderly people and children to intense miseries there on Sunday as elsewhere in the northern region.

The Met Office sources said the minimum temperatures dropped by one to three degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today following rainfalls on Friday and Saturday in the region.

Besides, the minimum temperatures recorded today were 10.2 degrees Celsius each at Rangpur and Dinajpur, 9.5 degrees at Saidpur, 9.2 degrees Celsius at Dimla and 9.4 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat monitoring points in the region. Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures remained mostly unchanged at most places during the same period in the northern region.

The weather marked slight improvement as the sun appeared in the northern districts since noon bringing easiness to common people for about four hours.

However, the sun again went behind clouds and thick layers of fog after 4 pm when the weather started becoming cooler forcing most people to return home and stay indoors.

Dense layers of clouds and fog amid blowing cooler winds started causing a chilling cold, exposing the poor, elder citizens and minor children to extreme miseries since late this afternoon. -BSS