Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

DMP arrests 41 for selling drugs

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 41 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday.
The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am on February 2, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized drugs from their possessions.
During the anti-drug raids, police seized 40 grams and 167 puria (Small Packet) of heroin and 7.880 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 21,438 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 100 bottles of phensidyl syrup from their possession, the release added.
Police filed 33 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with the respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Temp drops to 6.9 degrees Celsius at Tentulia
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor addresses at Bani Archana
DMP arrests 41 for selling drugs
High-rise building catches fire in city
Queen Elizabeth’s reign: A second ‘golden age’ for Britain?
ISIS raid gives Biden a foreign policy win as Ukraine, midterms loom
Elizabeth fell asleep a princess, awoke a queen
News


Latest News
7th phase UP elections Monday
Chhatra Dal men clash with police in Dhaka; 20 injured
Soybean oil prices rise by Tk 8 per liter
BRUR extends suspension of academic activities in physical presence
Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation: Ukraine presidency
Patenga Container Terminal to launch in June: CPA Chairman
Sylhet phase of BPL starts on Monday
BNP leaders become sick after recovery of Khaleda: Hasan
Search committee to seek names from parties for EC formation
BR signs deal with Indian firm to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons
Most Read News
Death of Nazmul Ahasan: SC suspends judicial activities today
Rayan: Moroccan boy stuck in well dies before rescue
Global Covid cases cross 392 million
Lata Mangeshkar's death: India to observe 2-day nat'l mourning
UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka
President, PM mourn death of Lata Mangeshkar
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away
DU classes go online till Feb 21
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar funeral evening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft