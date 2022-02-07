DMP arrests 41 for selling drugs

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 41 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am on February 2, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 40 grams and 167 puria (Small Packet) of heroin and 7.880 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 21,438 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 100 bottles of phensidyl syrup from their possession, the release added.

Police filed 33 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with the respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS











