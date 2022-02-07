Video
Klopp expects Salah and Mane to boost Liverpool

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

LONDON, FEB 6: Jurgen Klopp expects Liverpool to benefit from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's run to the Africa Cup of Nations final when they return to the Premier League title race.
Egypt forward Salah and Senegal winger Mane will clash in Sunday's final in Cameroon just hours after Liverpool host Cardiff in the FA Cup fourth round.
Salah and Mane have made pivotal contributions in helping their countries get to the final.
Mane has scored three goals and provided two assists, with Salah netting twice with one assist.
Rather than draining them for the rest of a season in which Liverpool are still in contention for all four major trophies, Reds boss Klopp believes the leadership and passion they have shown in Cameroon will rub off on his squad.    -AFP


