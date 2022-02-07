International auctioneer arrives for mega event IPL

With a wealth of knowledge and vast experience in auctioning, the Britishman Hugh Edmeades arrived in India on Sunday.

This international auctioneer, now in Bangalore, will be busy for the IPL auction on two days in the coming week.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone, he said, "This will be my 4th IPL auction, but my 1st mega auction".

"It will be a "mega auction" for the players because "there are something like 590 players in the auction at the moment, with 220 positions to be filled. In my earlier IPL auctions, there were about 300 in the auction, but because of the teams being able to retain as many players as they liked, there were only 65 positions to be filled".

"I am confident the auction will be completed in the two allocated days".

Explaining about the Covid protocol, he says, "I have been triple vaccinated. I have just had a negative Fit to Fly Covid 19 RT PCR test. I will be tested at Bangalore airport and then will start carrying out my quarantining in my hotel room".



















