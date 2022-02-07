Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

International auctioneer arrives for mega event IPL

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Bipin Dani

With a wealth of knowledge and vast experience in auctioning, the Britishman Hugh Edmeades arrived in India on Sunday.
This international auctioneer, now in Bangalore, will be busy for the IPL auction on two days in the coming week.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone, he said, "This will be my 4th IPL auction, but my 1st mega auction".
"It will be a "mega auction" for the players because "there are something like 590 players in the auction at the moment, with 220 positions to be filled. In my earlier IPL auctions, there were about 300 in the auction, but because of the teams being able to retain as many players as they liked, there were only 65 positions to be filled".
"I am confident the auction will be completed in the two allocated days".
Explaining about the Covid protocol, he says, "I have been triple vaccinated. I have just had a negative Fit to Fly Covid 19 RT PCR test. I will be tested at Bangalore airport and then will start carrying out my quarantining in my hotel room".











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sevilla held by Osasuna
Klopp expects Salah and Mane to boost Liverpool
Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare
Bayern edge Leipzig in five-goal thriller to pull clear at top
International auctioneer arrives for mega event IPL
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in landmark 1,000th ODI
Del Potro set for 'farewell' at Argentina Open
Barishal hopes Gayle to live up to his reputation very soon


Latest News
7th phase UP elections Monday
Chhatra Dal men clash with police in Dhaka; 20 injured
Soybean oil prices rise by Tk 8 per liter
BRUR extends suspension of academic activities in physical presence
Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation: Ukraine presidency
Patenga Container Terminal to launch in June: CPA Chairman
Sylhet phase of BPL starts on Monday
BNP leaders become sick after recovery of Khaleda: Hasan
Search committee to seek names from parties for EC formation
BR signs deal with Indian firm to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons
Most Read News
Death of Nazmul Ahasan: SC suspends judicial activities today
Rayan: Moroccan boy stuck in well dies before rescue
Global Covid cases cross 392 million
Lata Mangeshkar's death: India to observe 2-day nat'l mourning
UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka
President, PM mourn death of Lata Mangeshkar
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away
DU classes go online till Feb 21
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar funeral evening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft