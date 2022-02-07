Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Del Potro set for 'farewell' at Argentina Open

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

BUENOS AIRES, FEB 6: Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro said Saturday his comeback next week after two and a half years of injury is "more a farewell than a return" to tennis.
Del Potro is set to announce his retirement after he plays at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, his first tournament since fracturing his kneecap in June 2019 at Queen's in London.
The former world number three has undergone four surgeries on his knee for that injury while slipping to 757 in the world rankings.
The 33-year-old Del Potro, who beat Roger Federer in the 2009 US Open final, said his knee troubles had him "living a nightmare".
"It's more a farewell than a return. I've tried different treatments and seen doctors for many years, and I never imagined retiring from tennis without playing," he said at a press conference. "I couldn't find a better tournament than Buenos Aires to be able to do it. After this week, I'll think about the future."
The injury-prone Argentine also broke his knee at the Shanghai Masters in October 2018 and before that suffered multiple wrist injuries that also required four surgeries.
Del Potro won the last of his 22 tour titles at the Indian Wells Masters in 2018.
He took silver and bronze at the Olympics and helped his country win the Davis Cup in 2016.
Del Potro last played the Argentina Open as a 17-year-old in 2006, losing in the first round to former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero.
Should this week see the end of Del Potro on tour, he will leave with his peers hailing his game and his character.
"He treats others the way he wants others to treat him," Djokovic said of the respect Del Potro commands in the locker room after defeating him in the 2018 US Open final.
"I think that's why people love him.
"He respects everyone. He fights every match from the first to the last point. I think people can relate to that and appreciate what he brings to the tennis."
However, the big Argentine was never to conquer his physical demons.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sevilla held by Osasuna
Klopp expects Salah and Mane to boost Liverpool
Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare
Bayern edge Leipzig in five-goal thriller to pull clear at top
International auctioneer arrives for mega event IPL
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in landmark 1,000th ODI
Del Potro set for 'farewell' at Argentina Open
Barishal hopes Gayle to live up to his reputation very soon


Latest News
7th phase UP elections Monday
Chhatra Dal men clash with police in Dhaka; 20 injured
Soybean oil prices rise by Tk 8 per liter
BRUR extends suspension of academic activities in physical presence
Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation: Ukraine presidency
Patenga Container Terminal to launch in June: CPA Chairman
Sylhet phase of BPL starts on Monday
BNP leaders become sick after recovery of Khaleda: Hasan
Search committee to seek names from parties for EC formation
BR signs deal with Indian firm to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons
Most Read News
Death of Nazmul Ahasan: SC suspends judicial activities today
Rayan: Moroccan boy stuck in well dies before rescue
Global Covid cases cross 392 million
Lata Mangeshkar's death: India to observe 2-day nat'l mourning
UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka
President, PM mourn death of Lata Mangeshkar
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away
DU classes go online till Feb 21
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar funeral evening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft