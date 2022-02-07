

Ripon lone Bangladesh player in ICC U-19 Most Valuable Team

Ariful played four out of Bangladesh's six matches to pile up 215 runs hitting century on two occasions. He scored 100 against Pakistan on January 31 and 102 against South Africa in the following match.

But Ripon had been outstanding with the ball and had 14 scalps off six matches. The fourth best wicket taker of the event hauled four wickets twice with the best bowling figure of four for 24 against Canada boys on January 20.

For his outstanding performance with the ball, Ripon got place in the official ICC Most Valuable Team of the Tournament has been confirmed for the 2022 U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, as the sole Bangladesh player. The team includes five players who featured in the final between India and England as India Captain Yash Dhull was chosen to skipper the line-up of future stars.

Eight nations are represented in the 12-strong line up, opening pair of which combine Pakistan's Haseebullah Khan and Australia opener Teague Wyllie (278 runs).

The tournament top-scorer Dewald Brevis (506 runs and seven wickets) coming in at three on the back of his record-breaking run tally, followed by India and England captains Yash Dhull (229 runs) and Tom Prest (292 runs and five wickets).

Sri Lanka captain Dunith Wellalage (17 wickets and 264 runs), Indian all-rounder Raj Bawa (252 runs and nine wickets) and Vicky Ostwal (12 wickets) from India will come to next repective positions while Ripon Mondol (14 wickets) of Bangladesh, Pakistan's Awais Ali (15 wickets) and England's new-ball threat Josh Boyden (15 wickets) in the side are the quicks in the squad. Afghanistan's Noor Ahmed (10 wickets) rounds up the side.

The side was pulled together by a selection panel including commentators Samuel Badree, Natalie Germanos, ICC Match Referee Graeme Labrooy and journalist Sandipan Banerjee.

ICC Most Valuable squad:

Haseebullah Khan (WK, Pakistan) , Teague Wyllie (Australia), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Yash Dhull (Captain, India), Tom Prest (England), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Raj Bawa (India), Vicky Ostwal (India), Ripon Mondol (Bangladesh), Awais Ali (Pakistan), Josh Boyden (England) and Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan).









