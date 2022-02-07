Bashundhara Kings, Uttar Baridhara meet today

The second round of the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League is rolling today (Monday) as Bashundhara Kings and Uttar Baridhara are engaging in the first match of the round at 3:00 pm at Shaheed Birshreshtha Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Bashundhara Kings is the defending champion of the league. The team has won the BPL title for the last two seasons repeatedly and is the runner-up of the Independence Cup the current season. Due to the dispute regarding Kamalapur turf, Bashundhara boys withdrew themselves from the Federation Cup. Otherwise, the fans had been expecting to see them clinching the champion or runner-up title of that event as well.

Uttar Baridhara Club which had not celebrated the League title till the day was promoted to the top tier football events in 2019 as the runner-up of the Bangladesh Championship League. Considering the club's performance and previous results, the boys will have a big smile if they can survive the relegation in the end.

The Bashundhara boys who began the league race losing to Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 1-2 goals now have zero point in their collection. The opponents also have zero points after losing their first match to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by the same margin.







