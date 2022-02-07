Sylhet phase of BPL starts today

The Sylhet phase of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to start today (Monday) as the six teams gear up to put them in the top four.

Six matches will be held in this phase and all of the matches are important to keep the teams in advantageous position to confirm the last four. After the Sylhet phase, the teams will be back in Dhaka for the last two rounds of matches.

The Sylhet phase will start with the match between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal, the two teams that occupied the top two places so far. Both of the teams had collected nine points so far but Comilla are in top position because of net-run-rate.

In the second match of the day, Khulna Tigers will take on Sylhet Sunrisers. The match is especially important for hosts Sylhet, who languished at the bottom table. In case of a defeat in this match, Sylhet's chance to put them at top four will be almost diminished. Khulna however are in fourth position currently with six points from six matches.

Chattogram Challengers English recruit Will Jacks currently is in the top of the batting chart with 280 runs from eight matches while Minister Group Dhaka's Tamim Iqbal followed him with 262 runs from six matches. In bowling charts, Comilla Victorians' Mustafizur Rahman is in top spot with 11 wickets from five matches with an excellent average of 10.54. Khulna's Kamrul Islam Rabbi also took 11 wickets from six matches but his average is 18.81. Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan is in the third spot with 10 wickets from six matches. Shakib also scored 137 runs.

"Shakib is consistently doing better in both batting and bowling. He will bat up in the order from now on. His form is important for us," said Barishal batting consultant Nazmul Abedeen Fahim. -BSS









