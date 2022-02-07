RAB nabs 5 terrorists, seizes arms, ammo from Sitakunda

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five alleged terrorists and seized huge ammunitions from Salimpur jungle in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram.

During the drive, RAB-7 said there were exchanges of fire between the RAB members and terrorists. Huge quantity of ammunition was seized during the drive.

RAB-7 Commander Lt Col MA Yusuf disclosed this at a press conference at RAB-7 Battalion Headquarters on Sunday morning, according to RAB HQs.

The arrested persons were identified as Rafiqul Islam Malu, 41, son of late Shamsul Huq of Chattankhola area under Nabinagar Police Station in Brahmanbaria district, Sirajul Islam, 34, son of late Kafil Uddin from Upramara area in Patgram Police Station in Lalmonirhat district; Mizanur Rahman Kadar, 38, son of Ahmedur Rahman Faruqui, Kutubkhali Abdul Latif Para in Chanua union under Banshkhali, Md Hasan, son of Abdul Mannan of Ahmed Nagar area under Shahrasti Police Station in Chandpur district and Jamal Sheikh, 47, son of late Mazid Sheikh of Jungle Salimpur in Sitakunda.

MA Yusuf said they had been living in the hilly areas in Jungle Salimpur. Led by terrorist Mashiur, they used to carry on various terrorist activities including occupying, mugging, killing, and abducting in the area.

The RAB-7 official said the RAB personnel carried on searches in the entire hill area including the terrorists' den after exchange of fire. During the more than three-hour long searches, they seized 10 home-made weapons, a foreign made pistol, a knife and 22 rounds of bullet. Besides, several binoculars, military gadgets, uniforms and illegal metal currency were seized during the raid.

Earlier at dawn on December 27 last, RAB-7 personnel arrested Kazi Mashiur Rahaman, 60, chief of 'Moshiur Bahini' conducting raid in Jungle Salimpur.

There are as many as 27 cases against Mashiur with different police stations on charges of murder, rape, land grabbing, and robbery, RAB-17 said.

A pistol, two light guns (LGs), a double-barrel shotgun, one shooter gun, one magazine and 13 bullets were seized from his possession, RAB-7 media officer Flight Lt Niaz Morshed Chapal said during a press conference at that time. Mashiur was later handed over to Sitakunda police.