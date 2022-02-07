Arguments for ACC Director Basir starts on Tk 40 lakh bribe

Advocate Syed Rejaur Rahman, lawyer of suspended ACC Director Khandaker Enamul Basir began arguments on Sunday in the case filed over transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka partially heard the arguments of the ACC Director Basir and fixed February 10 for rest of the arguments in the sensational case.

Earlier on Thursday the accused DIG Mizan's lawyer ended the arguments for him in the case.

Two accused ACC Director Basir and DIG Mijan were produced before the court on Sunday.

The same court on March 18 last year framed charges against the duo.

The case statement is that the ACC in May 2018 launched an enquiry against ex-DIG Mizan on charges of accumulating illegal wealth.









