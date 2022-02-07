Infrastructures in capital to require city corporation approval now

Not only Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK), the approval of the city corporations will also be needed for building any construction in the capital Dhaka from now onward.

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam on Sunday gave the announcement at an inter-ministerial meeting held at his ministry conference room.

The meeting was called to review the activities of the city corporations of Dhaka and Chattogram regarding the removal of water-logging problems in the two cities.

The meeting decided to form a committee led by Local Government Division (LGD) Additional Secretary Mohammad Ibrahim to conduct beautification works in the city by recovering the canals and wetlands from the grabbers and renovation works.

While briefing after the meeting, Tajul Islam said, "The main reason of water-logging in Dhaka city is construction of illegal buildings occupying canals and wetlands. The government has handed over the canals and wetlands of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA) to keep those free from wastes and illegal grabbing."

"The city corporation authorities have already started cleaning the canals recovering from the illegal occupants. As a result, there will be no water-logging this year. If the decision of taking permission from the city corporations for construction is implemented, there will be no water-logging in the city in future," he added.

In the meeting, the minister also instructed the authorities of two city corporations not to harass any service seekers unnecessarily to get their permission for building constructions.

He said, "Official approval must be sought from both Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and the city corporations before constructing any infrastructure in Dhaka."

In the meeting, the minister asked the authorities concerned to keep vigilance on the buildings being built with the approval of the RAJUK and city corporations.

He said that the lower height bridges which don't have the navigable facilities for the water transports surrounding the city would be rebuilt with the facilities. The canals would be linked with each other after necessary renovation and walkways would be built at the banks. It would be able to present visually pleasant cities to the dwellers after those works.

He also assured that the illegal occupied canals and wetlands would be recovered operating eviction drives by the city corporations.







