Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:03 AM
BD most prospective partner of Poland in S Asia, says Polish FM

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Sunday that Bangladesh has emerged as one of the most prospective partners of Poland in South Asia in the last five decades.
"Both Polish and Bangladeshi economies have witnessed dynamic development and a steady increase in mutual trade exchanges," said Zbigniew Rau in a recent letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.
 The 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Bangladesh marks an important milestone in our bilateral relationship, he said.
Marking the day, the Polish Foreign Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Foreign Minister Dr Momen and all citizens of Bangladesh who have contributed to the strengthening of cooperation over the past half-century.






