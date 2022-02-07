Video
‘The biggest gift you have given me is YOU’: Runa Laila

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

Bangladeshi music icon Runa Laila has paid a glowing tribute to legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar saying, "The voice that has inspired millions like me is now singing for the angels in heaven."
Over the years, they built up "a beautiful relationship of love and mutual respect", Runa Laila wrote in her official Facebook page on Sunday after the death of the 'nightingale of Bollywood', and added, "above all we became friends."
The most popular singer of the Indian sub-continent who also enthralled the audiences with countless Bengali hits across generations, died in Mumbai due to multiple organ failures after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday morning.
Runa Laila said they would exchange messages on a daily basis, and have long telephone conversations, talking about music in general.
"With her permission I even dared to send her jokes, which she enjoyed immensely.
Didi had a great sense of humour and would tell me some of her experiences and we would have a good laugh."
"I loved listening to her. That honey dripping voice was music to my ears," Runa Laila wrote about the voice of The "Melody Queen" - regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers.
In response to Runa Laila's Good Morning messages, Lata Mangeshkar would send pictures of "things she loved, of flowers and children and audios and videos of her songs, most of which I had already heard and memorized and coming from her was an added bonus."
Every year on Runa Laila's birthday, she would send a sari.
This year Runa Laila said since she was going to be in London, Lata Mangeshkar would send her gift once she (Runa Laila) came back to Dhaka.
"Didi the biggest gift you have given me is YOU," Runa Laila wrote.
When they spoke for the last time just before Runa Laila came to London, Lata Mangeshkar told her that she liked talking to her and when they spoke she felt like Runa Laila was a "very close family member".
"She said I was her younger sister and that she loved me very much and respected my talent. She said she missed me a lot and to come and see her soon so we could have long conversations in person."
Runa Laila told Lata Mangeshkar she would go and see her once the coronavirus situation improved "but that was not to be".
"I am filled with a sense of desolation and emptiness that will remain with me forever, that I won't hear that lovely voice again, saying Runa ji Aap kaisi hain?"
"Didi you have given me and so many others so much, and I am grateful that you gave me more than so many.
"Thank you for the Aashirwaad you sent me in your last voice messages to me.
I shall cherish your blessings and love till the end, Saraswati Maa.
My Didi" Runa Laila signed off.    -bdnews24.com


