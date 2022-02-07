

‘I was blushing’: Sabina Yasmin remembers

Mangeshkar, a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen and beyond, died on Sunday at the age of 92.

The news of her favourite singer's demise took Sabina Yasmin down memory lane to the time she spent in Mumbai four decades ago. She shared the fond memories of her meeting with Mangeshkar with bdnews24.com.

In 1978, Sabina Yasmin went to Mumbai to participate in the Bangladesh Film Festival. It was then she had the opportunity to sing in the presence of Mangeshkar, which she considers as 'one of the greatest achievements of my life'.

Sabina Yasmin and Bangladeshi actors, including Abdur Razzak, Babita, and Rosy Afsari were invited to a party that also featured eminent Indian artists. Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Dev Burman were among those in attendance.

"Sachin Dev Burman asked me to sing a song from Bangladesh. He asked me to sing a folk song and I sang 'Naiyare Nayer Badam Tuila.' There were no backing musicians. I sang only with a harmonium," said Sabina Yasmin.

Mangeshkar had yet to arrive. The moment Sabina Yasmin saw her, her nerves got the best of her and she fled the stage.

"I got so scared to see Lataji! I simply ran. I was young at the time. Anyway, she got me back and made me sing for her. Then she praised my singing so much that I was blushing and couldn't speak." After she finished singing, SD Burman took a photo flanked by Mangeshkar and Sabina Yasmin. "He said 'I am taking a photo with two Latas from two countries. But I don't have that photo with me," she said.

Mangeshkar was already an icon then, while Sabina Yasmin was only 25 and had just made her first steps into the industry.

"She praised my voice and singing style. It was an achievement for me. I didn't get to speak to her for very long as there were many eminent actors and producers there," said Sabina Yasmin.

She did not have the opportunity to meet Mangeshkar again, but her songs have always been a part of her life, she said. "I listen to her songs every day. I will never skip that."

Mangeshkar's career spanned nearly eight decades and covered playback performances for over a thousand movies. She had multiple generations of fans in Bangladesh as well, carving out a special place in the hearts of the Bangla language audiences by singing playback on around 200 songs for Bengali movies. Sabina Yasmin said she cannot pick a favourite from these many recordings. "There's no such song by Lata Mangeshkar that I don't like. It's very hard to pick a favourite.

Mangeshkar is considered one of the best singers of all time, she said. "As Michelangelo can be called the personification of art, Shakespeare of English literature, Lata Mangeshkar is the personification of the songs of Indian cinema," lyricist and screenplay writer Javed Akhtar had said.

Sabina Yasmin said Mangeshkar had a 'different voice and a different singing style' to many other artists.

"The music she [Mangeshkar] learnt was different too. Her voice was a gift from God."

"Lata Mangeshkar was singing in the 1940s, long before we were born. She had a quality to her voice that made every song she sang unique. That can't be expressed in words. She's the one and only Lata Mangeshkar." -bdnews24.com









Sabina Yasmin, the renowned Bangladeshi singer, once received the blessings of Indian subcontinent icon Lata Mangeshkar when she performed in front of her in the 1970s.Mangeshkar, a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen and beyond, died on Sunday at the age of 92.The news of her favourite singer's demise took Sabina Yasmin down memory lane to the time she spent in Mumbai four decades ago. She shared the fond memories of her meeting with Mangeshkar with bdnews24.com.In 1978, Sabina Yasmin went to Mumbai to participate in the Bangladesh Film Festival. It was then she had the opportunity to sing in the presence of Mangeshkar, which she considers as 'one of the greatest achievements of my life'.Sabina Yasmin and Bangladeshi actors, including Abdur Razzak, Babita, and Rosy Afsari were invited to a party that also featured eminent Indian artists. Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Dev Burman were among those in attendance."Sachin Dev Burman asked me to sing a song from Bangladesh. He asked me to sing a folk song and I sang 'Naiyare Nayer Badam Tuila.' There were no backing musicians. I sang only with a harmonium," said Sabina Yasmin.Mangeshkar had yet to arrive. The moment Sabina Yasmin saw her, her nerves got the best of her and she fled the stage."I got so scared to see Lataji! I simply ran. I was young at the time. Anyway, she got me back and made me sing for her. Then she praised my singing so much that I was blushing and couldn't speak." After she finished singing, SD Burman took a photo flanked by Mangeshkar and Sabina Yasmin. "He said 'I am taking a photo with two Latas from two countries. But I don't have that photo with me," she said.Mangeshkar was already an icon then, while Sabina Yasmin was only 25 and had just made her first steps into the industry."She praised my voice and singing style. It was an achievement for me. I didn't get to speak to her for very long as there were many eminent actors and producers there," said Sabina Yasmin.She did not have the opportunity to meet Mangeshkar again, but her songs have always been a part of her life, she said. "I listen to her songs every day. I will never skip that."Mangeshkar's career spanned nearly eight decades and covered playback performances for over a thousand movies. She had multiple generations of fans in Bangladesh as well, carving out a special place in the hearts of the Bangla language audiences by singing playback on around 200 songs for Bengali movies. Sabina Yasmin said she cannot pick a favourite from these many recordings. "There's no such song by Lata Mangeshkar that I don't like. It's very hard to pick a favourite.Mangeshkar is considered one of the best singers of all time, she said. "As Michelangelo can be called the personification of art, Shakespeare of English literature, Lata Mangeshkar is the personification of the songs of Indian cinema," lyricist and screenplay writer Javed Akhtar had said.Sabina Yasmin said Mangeshkar had a 'different voice and a different singing style' to many other artists."The music she [Mangeshkar] learnt was different too. Her voice was a gift from God.""Lata Mangeshkar was singing in the 1940s, long before we were born. She had a quality to her voice that made every song she sang unique. That can't be expressed in words. She's the one and only Lata Mangeshkar." -bdnews24.com