Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:02 AM
BGMEA wants garment village at Mirsarai EZ in fastest pace

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) to complete all construction works of the garment village at Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar in Mirsarai (economic zone - EZ) in the quickest possible time to make it ready for setting up factories to go for industrial production.
The call was made when a delegation of BGMEA led by its president Faruque Hassan visited the garment village on Saturday to see the progress fixing its infrastructure and other facilities. Senior officials of BEZA were also present on the occasion.
 They visited the site to observe the overall progress of the infrastructure and road construction, as well as gas, water, electricity connections and  construction of a  common effluent treatment plant (CETP) and other facilities.
Welcoming the government initiative of establishing the garment village, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said it would help exporters to set up more factories at a convenient place in the port city.
He requested BEZA to expedite the ongoing project works and get the plots fully ready for handover to BGMEA members who are waiting to set up their garment factories inside the village.
All facilities must be ensured so that garment factories can go into industrial operations smoothly, he said.
 Once the garment village is inaugurated and fully operational, it would create employment for a huge number of people and contribute to increasing the country's earnings from more RMG exports, Faruque Hassan further said.
The BGMEA delegation included First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury and Directors Md. M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, A.M. Shafiul Karim (Khokon), Md. Hassan (Jacky), M. Ahsanul Hoq and Mohammed Meraj-E-Mostafa (Kaisar).
The garments maker association signed a memorandum of understanding with BEZA on March 21, 2018 to establish the garment village on a 500-acre site in the industrial city.





