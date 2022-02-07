Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 February, 2022, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Airtel to spend Rs 1.17 lakh cr on various businesses

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

NEW DELHI, Feb 6: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has plans to spend about Rs 1.17 lakh crore through business transactions with its subsidiaries like Indus Towers, Nxtra and Bharti Hexacom, according to a regulatory filing.
The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company on February 26 to also seek their approval for issuing shares to Google for its about Rs 7,500 crore investment in the company to buy 1.28 per cent stake.
According to the EGM notice, Bharti Airtel will spend Rs 88,000 crore in business with mobile tower company Indus Towers, Rs 15,000 crore for availing services of datacentre firm Nxtra and transaction of up to Rs 14,000 crore with Bharti Hexacom.
Bharti Airtel will invest up to Rs 17,000 crore on transactions with Indus Towers in the next 4 financial years and Rs 20,000 crore in 2025-26, the filing said on Saturday.
"Given the 5G developments globally, it is likely that 5G will soon start to become a reality in India also, slowly in the key cities and then going into the rest of India across the length and breadth of our current network. Therefore, considering the increased requirements of passive infrastructure during massive 5G rollouts, the Company proposing the higher amount of transactions of upto Rs 20,000 crore per annum with Indus Towers for FY 2025-26," the notice said.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cuba slaps new tax on food sales as economic woes hit hard
BGMEA wants garment village at Mirsarai EZ in fastest pace
Airtel to spend Rs 1.17 lakh cr on various businesses
Delta asks DOJ to put unruly passengers on no-fly list
Indian foodgrain ship sails to NE thru Bangladesh
BD firm to set up $20.66m backward linkage industry in IEPZ
EXIM Bank annual business development confce held
Southeast Bank holds EC meeting


Latest News
7th phase UP elections Monday
Chhatra Dal men clash with police in Dhaka; 20 injured
Soybean oil prices rise by Tk 8 per liter
BRUR extends suspension of academic activities in physical presence
Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation: Ukraine presidency
Patenga Container Terminal to launch in June: CPA Chairman
Sylhet phase of BPL starts on Monday
BNP leaders become sick after recovery of Khaleda: Hasan
Search committee to seek names from parties for EC formation
BR signs deal with Indian firm to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons
Most Read News
Death of Nazmul Ahasan: SC suspends judicial activities today
Rayan: Moroccan boy stuck in well dies before rescue
Global Covid cases cross 392 million
Lata Mangeshkar's death: India to observe 2-day nat'l mourning
UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka
President, PM mourn death of Lata Mangeshkar
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away
DU classes go online till Feb 21
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar funeral evening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft