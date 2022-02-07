BD firm to set up $20.66m backward linkage industry in IEPZ



M/s Adnan Fibre Limited, a Bangladeshi company, is going to establish a backward linkage industry in Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ). The company will invest US$ 20.66 million to produce 25,000 Metric Tons of Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF) per annum. 514 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory., says a press release.The company will produce PSF from the PET Flex (PET Bottle) which will be collected locally. This will ultimately help to prevent environment pollution. It is the 1st such type of factory in IEPZ and will be the 2nd in EPZs under BEPZA. BEPZA always encourages to establish such kind of backward linkage industries in EPZs import substitute products.Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Adnan Fibre Limited signed an agreement to this effect on Sunday at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Adnan Fibre Kh Adnan Mehmood signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, witnessed the signing ceremony.Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, PBGM of BEPZA were present during this time.