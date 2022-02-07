

EXIM Bank annual business development confce held

The conference was conducted from the head office through the virtual platform. Chairman of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present as chief guest and Managing Director and CEO Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah presided over the conference.

All the branch managers and Regional Managers joined the conference virtually from their workplace. Additional Managing Director of the Bank Md. Feroz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Sheikh Bashirul Islam, Maksuda Khanam, Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan were also present in the program.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder advised all branch managers to continue their banking activities with discipline and honesty. He also advised them to achieve their stipulated business target in this present situation maintaining all the rules and regulations.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah discussed overall activities of the bank and chalk out the road map for achieving desired results for the year 2022 business year. He advised managers to discover new sectors of business.











EXIM Bank holds Annual Business Development Conference 2022 on Saturday, says a press release.The conference was conducted from the head office through the virtual platform. Chairman of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present as chief guest and Managing Director and CEO Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah presided over the conference.All the branch managers and Regional Managers joined the conference virtually from their workplace. Additional Managing Director of the Bank Md. Feroz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Sheikh Bashirul Islam, Maksuda Khanam, Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan were also present in the program.Chairman of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder advised all branch managers to continue their banking activities with discipline and honesty. He also advised them to achieve their stipulated business target in this present situation maintaining all the rules and regulations.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah discussed overall activities of the bank and chalk out the road map for achieving desired results for the year 2022 business year. He advised managers to discover new sectors of business.