

Southeast Bank holds EC meeting

Members of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors Duluma Ahmed, Jusna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Md. Akikur Rahman, M. Maniruz Zaman Khan (Nominee of Bay Leasing and Investment Ltd.), M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director and A.K.M. Nazmul Haider, Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting virtually.

In this meeting, Executive Committee of the Board of Directors discussed Bank's various business proposal in details.







Southeast Bank Ltd has organised its 406th Executive Committee (EC) Meeting of the Board by using digital platform on Sunday. M. A. Kashem, Chairman of the Executive Committee presided over the meeting, says a press release.Members of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors Duluma Ahmed, Jusna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Md. Akikur Rahman, M. Maniruz Zaman Khan (Nominee of Bay Leasing and Investment Ltd.), M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director and A.K.M. Nazmul Haider, Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting virtually.In this meeting, Executive Committee of the Board of Directors discussed Bank's various business proposal in details.