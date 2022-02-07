Video
Standard Bank holds Town Hall meeting

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Standard Bank holds Town Hall meeting

Standard Bank holds Town Hall meeting

"Town Hall Meeting - February 2022" of Standard Bank Ltd held, says a press release.
To avoid the risk of corona virus contamination, the Meeting was organised on a virtual platform. Managing Director and CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the meeting where Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam; Deputy Managing Director and CBO M. Latif Hasan; Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project, Head of Business Development and Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md. Mohon Miah; acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA along with all Executives and Senior Officials and Employees of the bank were virtually connected.
The Managing Director and CEO Maqsood, in his address, while reviewing the progress and providing guidance to achieve business targets for 2022 also advised everyone to maintain hygiene standards during the ongoing Corona Virus situation and wished them all good health.


